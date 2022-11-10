KELLY RIPA AND MARK CONSUELOS JOIN OWNERSHIP GROUP OF ITALIAN FOOTBALL CLUB CAMPOBASSO 1919

The couple joins the club as it continues its ambitious return to restoring its previous success

NEW YORK and CAMPOBASSO, Italy, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos today announced their investment in Campobasso 1919 , an Italian football club with a unique story and an ambitious vision to reach the highest levels of Italian football. In their co-ownership role, Ripa and Consuelos will work with North Sixth Group, the principal owner and operator, to build Campobasso 1919's media presence, and increase commercial activities and sponsorship opportunities.

(PRNewsfoto/North Sixth Group) (PRNewswire)

Located between Rome and Naples in the region of Molise, Campobasso carries a proud football tradition that dates back more than 100 years. The team is the most popular in the region, having reached the second tier in Italy's history, beating and tying some of the most successful teams in Italian football such as Juventus, AC Milan, and Lazio. Named after the year it was founded, Campobasso was finally promoted to the third tier of Italian football in 2021 for the first time in 32 years. However, fans of Campobasso were at risk of losing football completely after the team was denied re-entrance to the league for the following season due to administrative failures. Right before the 2022-23 season, on the brink of losing all hope of competing in Italian football, North Sixth Group acquired Campobasso 1919, allowing the Club to begin the journey back to the top of the Italian football pyramid, restarting from the fifth tier.

"The Campobasso project is the quintessential underdog story," said Mark Consuelos, actor, producer, and entrepreneur. "Campobasso's love for football can be seen in its unwavering loyalty and passion for this club. When I sat with Matt and heard the story about these fans being at risk of losing the sport they love, Kelly and I wanted to get involved and be part of the solution. This is a story of redemption, rebirth, and hope that will be playing out on the football pitches of Italy, and we are truly proud to play a role as co-owners."

"We are thrilled to welcome Kelly and Mark to our ownership group of Campobasso 1919," said Matt Rizzetta, Chairman of North Sixth Group, parent company and operator of Campobasso 1919. "Beyond football, we view Campobasso 1919 as a platform to represent the immigrants, ex-pats, and underdogs across the world who can relate to the pain and suffering these fans have endured, but also to the importance of perseverance on the journey to achieving dreams."

Ripa and Consuelos will also be investing in Ascoli FC ("Ascoli"), one of the most historic professional football clubs in Italy, through North Sixth Group. Ascoli is currently in Serie B and has played more than 30 seasons in its 124 year history at the top two levels of Italian football. Last season, Ascoli finished 6th in the Serie B table and qualified for the promotion playoffs to Serie A before being eliminated by Benevento. Further details on the investment will be available in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit www.CB1919.com and follow the official social media channels of Campobasso 1919 on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter, and YouTube.

About Campobasso 1919:

Campobasso 1919 is an Italian football club in the region of Molise, with a unique story and proud football tradition. North Sixth Group acquired Campobasso 1919 in 2022, which historically had served as the secondary team of Campobasso, and immediately began transforming it into the first club of the city with an ambitious multi-year project to restart from the fifth tier and climb the Italian football pyramid. The club has secured the rights to play in the 25,000-seat Stadio Nuovo Romagnoli and has been awarded recognition by supporters and government officials as the main team of the Molise region, which has among the largest Italian ex-pat communities living in the United States, Canada, Australia, and South America.

Media Contact:

N6A, 212-334-9753, cb1919@n6a.com

Hiltzik Strategies, jwatkins@hstrategies.com, hpalacios@hstrategies.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE North Sixth Group