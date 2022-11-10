MiamiWeb3 Announces Packed Agenda and More High-Profile

MIAMI, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MiamiWeb3 Summit announces its detailed agenda and more high-profile speakers, including leading figureheads such as Tim Draper, Founding Partner at Draper Associates, Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Chuck Mounts, Chief DeFi Officer at S&P Global Ratings and John D'Agostino, Senior Advisor at Coinbase Institutional.

MiamiWeb3 is a summit that focuses on the institutional and policy aspects of Web3, blockchain and crypto ecosystems. The organizers, which include the City of Miami, Atlas, a pioneering Web3 infrastructure provider, and its parent company CTH Group, are organizing an unprecedented gathering of thought leaders and impactful voices at the crypto-focused summit for an intense exploration of Web3 trends across the economy, business, and society.

The agenda spans across three jam-packed days during speakers will "go beyond crypto to embrace Web3".

On the evening of November 28th, VIP guests are invited to join the Welcome Opening Night Reception, meet the speakers and mingle with other guests as Raymond Yuan, Founder of CTH Group and Atlas, welcomes participants to MiamiWeb3. From there, the agenda takes off, with two full days of visionary keynote speeches, challenging panel discussions and unveiling fireside chats where guests are taken on journey through four key themes that accompany the event.

Macro Takes (Nov 29th, morning)

Speakers from government, traditional finance and Web3 discuss their views on the state of the industry and where they see opportunity for future growth, covering the regulatory, financial and technological aspects, participants get a 360-degree birdseye view on everything that matters.

This section features diverse perspectives from speakers such as Francis Suarez, Mayor of Miami, Cynthia Lummis, U.S. Senator of Wymoing, Derek Devens, Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Neuberger Berman and many more.

DeFi: Beyond Crypto (Nov 29th, afternoon)

There's is much more to Web3 than crypto: there is an entire world of new financial primitives and applications waiting to be explored through DeFi. While DeFi is accessible to individuals, institutions often struggle with custody, compliance, taxation and unlocking the yields made possible through this technology.

Experts across such as Anthona Bassili, Head of Asset Allocators at Coinbase Institutional, Joel Edgerton, Head of Americas Enterprise at Ledger and Alex McDougall, CEO of Stablecorp give insights across the institutional DeFi landscape, and how to access this market.

Web2 to Web3 (Nov 30th, morning)

The transition from Web2 to Web3 is well-underway. From unlocking Bitcoin to Web3 ecosystem investment funds, participants are led through emerging Web3 technologies and the industries that are being built around them.

Industry leaders including Tim Draper, Founding Partner of Draper Associates, Trevor Owens, Managing Partner at Stacks Ventures and Brittany Laughlin, Executive Director of Stacks Open Internet Foundation break down what matters!

Embracing Web3 (Nov 30th, afternoon)

Finally, we look towards the future to "go beyond crypto and embrace Web3". Speakers look towards the future of finance and break down various Web3 innovations including DAOs, NFTs and GameFi.

Exciting speakers and panelists including Sandy Carter, SVP & Channel Chief at Unstoppable Domains, David S. Bennahum, CEO of Ready Games and many more show the opportunities and innovations available in this space!

With MiamiWeb3, Atlas and CTH Group are creating a platform where trends and pressing topics concerning Web3 can be discussed, with globally relevant participation to drive meaningful outcomes: from building out the ecosystem across all verticals to unleashing Web3's full potential with new business models to contributing to a better foundation for fair, equitable, and clean growth for the world.

CTH Group is a leading blockchain infrastructure, venture capital investment, and digital asset management company whose notable investments include Binance.US, Chainlink, Coinbase, and Polkadot. As one of the world's leading and fastest growing Web3 infrastructure companies, Atlas manages data centers worldwide, running nodes for over 100 protocols. Together they combine technical and financial infrastructure while investing ahead of trends before they manifest. At MiamiWeb3, they will be bringing together thought leaders of the Web3 ecosystem and global policy to discuss "going beyond crypto to embrace Web3".

Headquartered in Miami, Florida (USA), the CTH Group is a leading company in blockchain infrastructure and talent that is driving the Web3 and digital asset ecosystem. Through three distinct business areas, including: blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service; venture capital investment; and digital asset management, CTH Group's unique triangular business model offers a dynamic and stable approach to this fast-moving sector.

Headquartered in Singapore, Atlas is a global blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service group that drives the evolution of Web3 – the next phase of the internet. The company offers a broad range of value-added services including distributed high-performance computing, node infrastructure, networking, hardware, API support and storage for the Web3 ecosystem.

Atlas is committed to being a global leading next-generation Web3 infrastructure provider that advocates sustainable growth, green energy adoption, power usage efficiency and stability to drive Web3 evolution.

Atlas operates in Asia, North America, and Europe with plans to expand in other regions. It is one of the world's largest application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) companies.

