Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc., Awarded HIRE Vets Gold Medallion

ALEXANDRIA, V­a., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded Systems Planning and Analysis (SPA), Inc., its gold medallion for exemplary efforts in recruiting, employing, and retaining our nation's veterans. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Medallion Program is the only federal award recognizing exceptional achievement in veteran employment. The award is based on rigorous criteria that companies must meet annually for consideration. SPA has achieved HIRE Vets recognition for five years in a row, beginning with the program's inception in 2018.

"SPA focuses on recruiting and hiring veterans, recognizing the value they bring to our company," commented Dr. William Vantine, SPA President and CEO. "We couldn't be more proud of their service to our Nation, and we enthusiastically welcome their deep commitment to our mission and to our national security customers."

"We are honored that for the fifth year in a row, the Department of Labor has recognized SPA's contributions in support of our nation's veterans."

SPA also assists veterans transitioning to the civilian workforce with mentorship through American Corporate Partners.

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier international provider of innovative, leading-edge solutions in support of complex National Security programs and defense priorities. SPA's capabilities include Advanced Analytics, Cost Estimating, Software Tool Development, System Engineering, DevSecOps, Strategy, Policy and Compliance, and Integrated Program Management. SPA employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity analysis and policy; and Hypersonics.

