Tillman Digital Cities Appoints Joel McIntyre to Chief Operating Officer

McIntyre brings 15 years of experience in connectivity; will be leading TDC's real estate partnership programs

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tillman Digital Cities (TDC), a leading developer, owner, and operator of in-building connectivity infrastructure and solutions in the United States, today announced it has named Joel McIntyre as Chief Operating Officer (COO). McIntyre brings over 15 years of experience in developing, growing, and operating connectivity-based businesses. At TDC, he will focus on delivering bespoke inbuilding connectivity solutions to real estate owners and operators.

"As more and more businesses return to the office in some capacity, in-building connectivity will increasingly be an issue that companies must address in order to succeed operationally," said McIntyre. "TDC is the leader in partnering with real estate owners and companies looking to solve their connectivity challenges, and I look forward to working alongside this team as we bring greater connectivity to businesses across the United States."

Prior to joining TDC, McIntyre served as Founder and CEO of GiGStreem, an internet and managed network services provider, where he pioneered proprietary mesh networks and community-wide Wi-Fi solutions and drove the company to seven markets and nearly $100M in capital raised. Prior to founding GiGStreem, McIntyre spent three years at Bel Air Internet, serving as COO and CRO, where he actively managed the company's transition from a small start-up mindset to a rapidly scaling enterprise. He also oversaw operations, business development, capital acquisition, and strategic relationships.

"We are thrilled for Joel to be joining TDC," said Sachit Ahuja, Managing Director, Tillman Global Holdings. "He has a proven track record as a dynamic leader and will be an asset to this organization."

"I am excited to partner with Joel as we continue to expand our reach, broaden our product depth and further accelerate the scale of this platform." said SherAfgan Mehboob, CFO and Head of Corporate Development at TDC.

Founded in 2020 and based in New York, TDC is a one-stop-shop provider for in-building connectivity and "network as a service" infrastructure. TDC works directly with all constituents, including mobile network operators, real estate owners, and enterprise customers, to design, install, optimize, and maintain in-building networks and infrastructure.

About Tillman Digital Cities

Tillman Digital Cities (TDC) is a rapidly growing telecom infrastructure company providing a one-stop-shop for in-building connectivity and "Network-as-a-Service" solutions. TDC designs, finances, builds and operates indoor networks and infrastructure across the U.S. for major carriers and venue owners. Tillman Digital Cities is a portfolio company of Tillman Global Holdings (TGH), a global holding company focused on long-term value. To learn more information please visit https://www.tillmandc.com/

