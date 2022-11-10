Trustfeed Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Wikisoft Inc

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustfeed Corp. (OTC:TRFE) a leading player in trusted information and the online review market today announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire a majority stake in Wikisoft Inc. publisher of Wikiprofile.com and Wikifunding.com.

Trustfeed (PRNewswire)

The proposed transaction would include full global access to Wikisoft's business data, which now exceeds 175 million business profiles, and disruptive data verification technologies. Trustfeed is exploring avenues in which Wikisoft's B2B market share compliments the current B2C model the company established. The parties intend to enter into an agreement. Trustfeed plan to fund the acquisition with equity, thus providing the company the optimum financial flexibility in the future. The Board of Directors has committed to approve the transaction.

About Trustfeed

Trustfeed was founded in 2021 to revolutionize the company data and product review world with a trusted platform of reviews and company profiles.

Trustfeed has reviewer integrity as its purpose-driven foundation stone. Its symbiotic approach uses machine learning and artificial intelligence tools to empower customers with a voice, putting trust back into purchasing. This symbiotic approach also gives companies the platform and product feedback cycle to uncover ways to improve next generation products and services. Trustfeed allows product teams to track star ratings and mine review text for next generation insights. Through Trustfeed's validated data companies can determine or predict future innovative offerings that increase market-share and even unlock new product categories. In the best cases, better products might help companies leapfrog their competitors by driving much greater organic growth.

About Wikisoft Inc

In today's fast-moving business world of increasing globalization, Wikisoft wants to leverages big data and associated insights from business datasets to improve performance.

In line with this new phase of globalization, Wikisoft believes that there is a growing demand for access to credible and reliable business data. Data is essential to creating the complete view of customers, prospects, investors, suppliers, and partners necessary to power the right decisions.

The company vision is to create opportunity globally by collecting precise data, curating it, verifying it and putting it in the hands of professionals and businesses as consumable business intelligence. We believe in the power of Wikisoft to collect massive amounts of data and deliver it to businesses curated, credible and reliable.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." These statements may also include estimates of the pace of customer adoption, customer usage, and software development. Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company's predictions may not be realized for a variety of reasons, including due to competition, customer sales cycles, and engineering or technical issues, among others. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets, and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantee of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Rasmus Refer rl@trustfeed.com

https://www.trustfeed.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trustfeed Corp