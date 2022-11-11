Demand for Electrify Expo Drives Expansion to Seven Major Markets in 2023; New Schedule Released

Southern California kicks off the first stop of 7-city "All-Electric" Festival Tour

Electrify Expo adds San Francisco and Washington D.C. to 2023 season

Electrify 'Show Off' expands from Austin to all seven cities in 2023

Two B2B Industry Days flank the festival tour in Long Beach and Austin as the premiere event for media, government officials, and industry professionals

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify Expo, North America's largest electric-vehicle festival, is expanding its footprint in 2023 to meet growing consumer demand and interest in electric vehicles, from cars to e-bikes, motorcycles, scooters, and more. As the leading experiential platform for the world's top electric vehicle brands, the 7-city festival has solidified its position as the #1 destination where the EV-curious experience the latest electric products in a festival environment.

In 2021, Electrify Expo hosted events in three cities, then quickly expanded to 5 markets in 2022 as cities and states looking to meet carbon reduction goals embraced Electrify Expo to come to their cities. To meet the growing interest among consumers, Electrify Expo has added two new EV-leading markets in 2023.

May 19-21: Long Beach, CA

June 24-25: San Francisco, CA

July 22–23: Washington D.C.

Aug 12-13: New York, New York

Sept 9-10: Seattle, WA

Oct 14-15: Miami, FL

Nov 10-12: Austin, TX

The expanded 2023 schedule is expected to generate 200,000+ demo rides, making it the premier EV testing ground for high-interest buyers and enthusiasts.

Both Long Beach and Austin will serve as the hosts for Electrify Expo's Industry Days. The industry-only events feature C-suite executives from leading automotive manufacturers and mobility companies, top analysts, and media, as well as the latest research findings related to electrified mobility. Experts will discuss key challenges, insights, and future trends as we enter the age of electrification. Electrify Expo will also serve as a platform for new product launches and major corporate announcements throughout the 2023 season. Also, new for Industry Day next year will be an exhibition for B2B companies looking to reach executives from top automakers and decision-makers throughout the industry.

Electrify Show Off will expand beyond its Austin launch to each of the seven cities across the 2023 schedule, leading car culture into the electrification space. Electrify Show Off is on track to become the nation's largest display of customized electric vehicles and the only destination where these custom creations will be launched and showcased. Whether it's wheels, tires, wraps, or body modifications, Electrify Show Off will feature hundreds of cars in 2023, along with brands and companies turning everyday EVs into works of speed, design, and artistry. Hundreds of EV owners across the USA have already registered their EVs with Electrify Expo to display their custom creations at upcoming 2023 Electrify Expo events.

"Interest, excitement, and demand for EVs continue to soar, and Electrify Expo is at the intersection and heart of it," said BJ Birtwell, founder and executive producer of Electrify Expo. "2023 will be our biggest season yet, providing amazing all-electric experiences and thrills for consumers, strong engagement for executives and exhibitors, and tons of breaking stories for the media. This festival has changed the landscape of e-mobility and how consumers engage with, buy, and share their love of electric vehicles."

