eBottles, the Cannabis Industry's Best Kept Secret, Ready to "Grow Boldly" with New Branding and Website

The leading packaging provider revamps its branding and web experience to communicate its unmatched product offering to an evolving industry

JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eBottles, the cannabis industry's leading rigid packaging provider, announced an overhaul of its brand and website. Building on the company's top market position and expertise in the field, eBottles has created a distinct and compelling brand that embodies its standing as an expert in the cannabis packaging space.

Along with a new logo and brand image, eBottles has updated its website to better serve its customers. Through a refreshed web experience, eBottles clearly communicates how its unmatched solutions, product variety and expertise can propel customer growth.

"We want our customers to focus on growing cannabis and growing their business," says Chloe Lerman, Marketing and Sustainability Lead. "Our new slogan, Grow Boldly, is a message to our customers that they can focus on their growth, knowing they have a reliable packaging partner to support them."

The new eBottles.com branded website launched November 10th, 2022. The company will also unveil a refreshed booth at MJBizCon in Las Vegas, November 14th-17th.

With over 40 years of packaging experience, eBottles offers an unrivaled variety of child resistant packaging, leading patented designs and constant product innovation. eBottles conducts business with 80% of the top ten multi-state operators within the US, selling over 300 million units per year.

eBottles sets itself apart from its competitors with its extensive industry experience, quality products and curated network of global and domestic suppliers. With a genuine focus on customer needs, eBottles aims to be a packaging partner, not just another supplier.

"The new brand is all about communicating our mission to support customers in any way we can," says Robert Lerman, Founder and CEO. "Our goal is to help customers achieve success and our new brand says just that."

You've got eBottles. Grow Boldly.

About eBottles:

eBottles is the leading cannabis packaging provider with over 40 years of industry experience. We offer 500+ exclusive child resistant solutions, 5 strategic warehouses nationwide and an expert sales team to help you package your products and your success.

