NuggMD to Provide Free Medical Marijuana Cards to Veterans this Veterans Day

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuggMD , the nation's leading telemedicine platform, is providing free online medical marijuana evaluations to the nation's veterans this Friday, Nov. 11.

The free evaluations will be offered to all veterans seeking a medical marijuana evaluation in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, or West Virginia who provide valid proof of service and their state-issued identification.

Veterans can access this benefit for the entire business day, from 8 AM to 10 PM in their local time zone.

"We owe our prosperity and freedom to our brave veterans," said Alex Milligan, Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder of NuggMD. "These completely free evaluations are our way of offering humble thanks and gratitude for their service and sacrifices."

"Rates of PTSD range from 10% to 30% among war-time veterans," said Collin Mann, NuggMD CEO and Co-Founder. "9.1% suffer from chronic pain . These veterans need options. The solutions aren't one-size-fits-all. Of those who use cannabis, more than 40% report using it for medical reasons , and these patients deserve to have this option. This is their right, but money's tough right now. So we're here to help."

NuggMD is making it simple for veterans to use this benefit on Veterans Day. Simply click the live chat feature on their website to speak to a NuggMD support representative. The next available customer service agent will walk them through the process of supplying their proof of service.

NuggMD's affiliated medical cannabis practitioners have provided over a million evaluations since their launch in 2016.

"The response to our nationwide expansion has been incredible," said NuggMD's COO and Co-founder Kam Babazade. "NuggMD is now available to nearly 200 million Americans, and we'll be adding more states soon."

About NuggMD:

NuggMD is the nation's leading medical marijuana technology platform, serving patients in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia. They've connected over 1,000,000 patients face-to-face with their new medical marijuana doctors via their state-of-the-art telemedicine platform. They believe every human being has the right to explore the benefits of medical cannabis and are fully committed to helping each patient explore every option in their journey to wellness. For further information, visit NuggMD.com .

