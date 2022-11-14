Eligible customers to only pay $1 for furniture

Discount furniture and mattress retailer offers customers exclusive Black Friday financing program

BALTIMORE, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surplus Furniture & Mattress Warehouse, discount furniture retailer known for their brand names and low warehouse prices on furniture, is offering an incredible financing promotion for eligible customers in all 13 locations.

Beginning on Friday, November 18th eligible customers can put one dollar down and take it home today with our same day delivery on any furniture and mattress in the store. This includes any sofa, loveseat, sectional, bedroom set, mattress, or reclining furniture (even leather!)

"Customers will need to act fast in order to take advantage of this exceptional financing opportunity," said Eric Lizano , regional market leader for Baltimore market.

In addition to the $1 down financing program, the brand will be offering exclusive doorbusters in all stores while they last.

Customers can expect deals across the store such as:

FREE 5' x 8" area rug with the purchase of an 11-piece sofa package (starting as low as $498 )

FREE bed pillows with the purchase of a 10-piece queen bedroom package (starting as low as $698 )

Genuine top grain Lane leather sofas (in several colors) starting at just $898

Save $50 dollars off Lane recliner

On Cyber Monday, customers will receive FREE Same Day Local delivery on qualifying purchases of $1,599 and up- as well as FREE store pick up when you buy online. To find a store near you, please visit: surplusfurniture.com/us

