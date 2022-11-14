HOMESENSE TO OPEN A NEW STORE IN NEWPORT NEWS ON NOVEMBER 17

The new off-price home store offers high-quality furnishings and home accessories for an extraordinary value.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Homesense, the latest retail experience from the HomeGoods family, will open its newest location in Newport News, Virginia on November 17. The store is located in the Tech Center at 12080 Jefferson Avenue.

Homesense features a wide array of furniture, a rug emporium, a wall art and mirror gallery, an extensive lighting department that includes hanging chandeliers, and a "work from home" section with everything one could possibly need for the home office of today. Customers can also shop for seasonal items, including holiday décor and entertaining essentials, all at prices 20-50% less than full-price retailers, including department and specialty stores.

With new merchandise shipments arriving every week, customers will always see an exciting assortment of quality merchandise at can't miss prices. Shoppers can expect to be inspired by bold, statement-making pieces, without breaking the bank.

"Homesense brings customers even more of what we know they love – beautiful, quality home merchandise at incredible values," said John Ricciuti, President of HomeGoods and Homesense in the U.S. "We are thrilled that Homesense brings a vast and unique selection for customers to discover and curate the homes of their dreams and can't wait to bring this extraordinary shopping experience to the Newport News community."

GRAND OPENING:

Local shoppers can enjoy the newest Homesense store opening on November 17 at 8:00 a.m. EST. All stores, including the newest openings, have updated health and wellness practices to help protect the health and well-being of customers and Associates. To learn more, visit: https://us.homesense.com/customer-info

STORE FACTS & FEATURES

Location: Tech Center, Suite 700C at 12080 Jefferson Avenue

9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. , Sun 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST . Store hours may shift. For more up to date hours and additional Homesense locations, please visit Regular hours: Mon-Sat, Sun. Store hours may shift. For more up to date hours and additional Homesense locations, please visit us.homesense.com/locator

About Homesense

Homesense operates more than 40 stores in the U.S. and is the newest retail banner of The TJX Companies, Inc., the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of February 23, 2022, The TJX Companies operated over 4,600 stores including T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, and Homesense stores as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, homegoods.com and sierra.com, in the United States; Winners, HomeSense, and Marshalls stores in Canada; T.K. Maxx and Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com in Europe; and T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. For a look inside Homesense, please visit https://us.homesense.com/360. For store locations and additional information, please visit www.homesense.com and www.tjx.com.

