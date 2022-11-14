Houston Chronicle Names Millar as a Top Workplace for the Second Year in a Row

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Millar, LLC, medical device manufacturer and OEM integrated pressure-sensor solutions provider, has been named among the 2022 Top Workplaces by the Houston Chronicle for the second year in a row in the Small Company category. The Houston Chronicle has been recognizing the best workplaces in the Houston region for the past 13 years, based on scores generated by employees' responses on various culture drivers, including alignment, connection, and engagement. This year, over 100 different employers earned recognition as Top Workplaces and were published in the Sunday edition of the Houston Chronicle on November 13, 2022.

"Being recognized as a Top Workplace in Houston is a testament to our strong sense of purpose," said Millar CEO, Tim Daugherty. "Whether they are testing sensors or brainstorming how to create the next groundbreaking medical device, our team members come to work every day knowing they make a difference in advancing medical understanding. We are honored to be included in this list two years in a row."

Millar's average employee tenure is greater than 8 years and over 50% of Millar employees have been with the company for five years or more. Millar has been headquartered in Houston, Texas since 1969 and averages around 130 employees and contractors. Expected to open in 2023, Millar is currently in the progress of constructing their new 56,000 sq. ft. headquarters and manufacturing facility in Pearland's Lower Kirby District

Since 1969, Millar, LLC, headquartered in Houston, Texas, has led the development of catheter-based, solid-state pressure sensors and is known worldwide as the leader in MEMS pressure sensors that advance medical understanding. Millar OEM serves the medical device and life sciences industries through our MEMS pressure sensors, ISO 13485 precision manufacturing and wireless pressure technology, resulting in cost savings and rapid time to market for sensor integration. The company's clinical and life sciences products empower medical discovery and allow advanced cardiovascular diagnosis.

