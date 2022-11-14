InventHelp Inventor Develops Therapeutic Sleep Accessory (CNC 848)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a comfortable accessory to block a partner's snoring or other sounds such as planes so you can enjoy a more restful night's sleep," said an inventor, from Asheville, N.C., "so I invented the SLEEPY TIME SOLUTIONS. My design could help the user relax and fall asleep more quickly."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to achieve a more restful and uninterrupted sleep. In doing so, it helps to block an array of annoying sounds. As a result, it enables the user to sleep more soundly and wake feeling refreshed. It also could help to reduce stress. The invention features a therapeutic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who wish to block the sounds of snoring or a CPAP machine, campers, travelers, and anyone who resides near an airport. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CNC-848, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

