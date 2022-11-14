Kiosk and Menu Board News from Kiosk Association

DENVER, Colo., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiosk Association News - Menu Boards & Kiosks: News on Shake Shack, Panera's, Wendy's and BurgerFi. See information on tradeshows this week including DSE, IAAPA and Smart City Expo in Barcelona.
- Mobile portable kiosk - Easy ship, easy setup, easy location
- Ticketing and wristband kiosks at IAAPA this week
- POS Market Report - Who uses what...
- Panera AI Drive Thru Proof of Concepts in NY review (see Deep Dive)
- Shake Shack - iPad kiosks coming to all
- Child Support Bill Payment
- Why and How of Accessible Kiosks Whitepaper
- Wendy's POS Case Study for franchisees
AVIXA Articles
- Curved Display Case Study 22Miles & Nanolumens - Video
- Latest update on iPads and small format for restaurants, healthcare & transportation
- Cosmopolitan Hotel Lobby Case Study with video
- Menu Board Technical Considerations
- BurgerFi ROI Case Study
- Enhancing C-Store Experience
- Digital Menu Boards - McDonald's & Coates
Analysis
I tested out Panera's new 'automated' drive-thru and now I think every fast food chain should use it -- An Alexa-type conversational order-taking AI for the drive-thru with lots of pics, but oddly no audio. Will multi-lingual capability be added? We've asked.
This coming week is a busy tradeshow week with DSE in Vegas (we are in 617, use KMN20 for a free pass. See cloud services for 3 different SOC systems, self-order countertops, an outdoor digital sidewalk marquee, and a dual 55 outdoor menu board. In Florida, there is the huge IAPPA show with all types of ticketing, and finally Smart City Expo in Barcelona.
The deadline for comments for the U.S. Access Board ANPRM is next week (21st) as well.
