Limitless X Featured at the Mayweather vs. Deji Exhibition Fight in Dubai

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Limitless X Inc ., (OTCQB: VYBE) ("the Company"), a creative and empowering lifestyle agency, announced that legendary boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather Jr. competed in his latest exhibition event in which he defeated Oladeji Daniel "Deji" Olatunji, also known as the "ComedyShortsGamer", a YouTube content creator with more than 10 million subscribers on the platform.

This was Mayweather's fifth boxing exhibition since compiling a 50-0 career record as a professional boxer. He recently defeated Mikuru Asakura in a second-round TKO in the exhibition fight that took place on Sept. 25.

Mayweather Jr., continues to be a long-time supporter and advocate for Limitless X and VYBE given his avid interest in health & wellness and spoke to the press about his partnership with Jas Mathur, CEO of Limitless X.

Jas Mathur, CEO of Limitless X, said, "Our brand ethos is about the individual's journey towards attaining the optimal level of health & wellness and to achieve beyond what we can imagine. Mayweather's journey is one that is both inspirational and aspirational and we are grateful for the visibility that he brings to our brands Limitless X and VYBE."

About Jas Mathur

Jas Mathur is an investor and entrepreneur who has developed multiple brands in the marketing, health, and wellness spaces generating tens to hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue each year. The digital marketing and branding firm he founded, Limitless X, has launched numerous industry-leading products in the dietary and CBD supplement sectors. He is a trendsetter with more than 7 million Instagram followers and frequently collaborates with leaders in the sports and entertainment industries.

Jas' passion is helping accelerate the achievement of people's health, wellness, and business goals, inspired by his personal transformation story of losing over 250lbs in his twenties. Now a sought-after expert in developing fitness and training programs, he's helped many high-profile figures embark on their own health journeys and seeks to do the same for today's youth. Suitably, Jas recently partnered with Dr. Oz's nonprofit, Healthcorps, to jumpstart health and wellness programs targeted at teens and young adults.

As Jas transformed his life and body, he applied his newfound passion for health and wellness towards launching Limitless X. Prospective services he is blueprinting for the company include personality development, life coaching, and educational platforms, in addition to the brand portfolio.

About Limitless X

Limitless X is a creative and empowering lifestyle agency specializing in the full spectrum of digital advertising and marketing. The Company has a global eco-system with three verticals and a series of unique product and service-oriented businesses within each, focused on the Health & Wellness, Beauty & Skincare, and CBD Industries.

