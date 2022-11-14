Lumeon, NTT DATA to Automate Care in Hospital-at-Home Programs

Orchestration of services reduces costs while supporting high-quality acute care in the home

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Care orchestration tech leader, Lumeon, and NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, today announced a strategic alliance to coordinate delivery of key non-clinical services for hospital-at-home programs, including patient meals, medications, housekeeping services and home setup.

Lumeon is a digital health company that provides a highly configurable cloud-based care orchestration platform that automates key steps in care coordination processes. (PRNewswire)

As healthcare systems begin to pilot hospital-at-home services, clinicians have been tasked with coordinating many of the non-clinical services required for patients, which is unsustainable and cost-prohibitive as the programs grow. NTT DATA's virtual command center technology, built on the Lumeon care orchestration engine, will automate such coordination, allowing clinicians to focus on patient care and providing a more cost-effective way to deliver the appropriate care.

When a non-clinical service is required, the command center will send triggers to Lumeon's care orchestration platform, which will then determine next-best steps, take action, and provide updates to care team members as well as the patient and appropriate family members.

"Healthcare organizations cannot afford to throw more bodies at this complex challenge or risk dropping the ball on any of the services needed to support patients receiving acute care services in their homes," said Greg Miller, chief growth officer of Lumeon. "This solution eliminates the labor burden on clinicians and staff, while also reducing operational costs. Automating manual workflow processes, tasks, activities and events frees up clinicians and care teams to do what they do best – serve their patients."

McKinsey estimates $265 billion worth of care services moving from traditional facilities to the home by 2025. And hospital-at-home programs have been shown to cut the cost of care by 20%, reduce complications, and earn favorable feedback from patients, caregivers and providers, HFMA reports.

"Our work across industry sectors gives us a keen view of how to scale technology to meet difficult challenges," said Mary Edwards, president, Healthcare Provider, at NTT DATA Services. "Our alliance with Lumeon is particularly meaningful because automated care orchestration is a tipping point in healthcare delivery. We now have the means to not only make hospital-at-home programs cost effective, but also create the best possible care experience for patients, clinicians and staff."

Lumeon's automated care orchestration platform integrates with data in real-time, applies clinical knowledge, and employs intelligent automation to orchestrate care based on the individual needs of each patient, alleviating the burden on clinicians and staff, who otherwise coordinate care manually. The Lumeon platform dramatically enhances clinician and staff productivity while improving care team efficiency and reducing operating costs.

