Mission Based Media Announces Formation of New Strategic Advisory Board

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Based Media, one of the leading global podcast companies creating content about mental and physical health, announced today that it has named Eugene Borukhovich and Antonio (Tony) Estrella to its newly formed Strategic Advisory Board. These highly experienced leaders will leverage their skills and industry expertise to provide strategic guidance and direction to Mission Based Media's Leadership Team.

About Eugene Borukhovich:

Eugene is a serial intra and entrepreneur, executive, venture builder, speaker and board advisor with a focus in digital health. Eugene is a Co-Founder and COO at YourCoach Health, the only operating system for behavior change powered by health coaches. Prior to YourCoach, Eugene served as a Global Head of Digital Health at Bayer. He has also co-founded and sold a doctor rating startup and a consulting company.

About Antonio Estrella:

Based in Singapore, Tony is an author, strategic futurist, and business builder focusing on Personalized Health and Health Equity globally through Taliossa. His thought leadership on the future of health has led to speaking invitations by the BBC, the Singapore Writers Festival, and by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. Tony actively works globally with insurance, pharma, diagnostics, and technology organizations to build ecosystems of change that include innovative digital health solutions. Tony also supports startups as an independent board director and CEO Coach. Prior to Taliossa, Tony led health innovation for MetLife Asia.

"We're excited to have the input and advice of these two experienced leaders as we navigate our next growth stage," said Dan Kendall, CEO and founder of Mission Based Media. "Their expertise in the health sector, along with their experience in podcasting and developing communities, is a boost to the company as we quickly expand our capabilities in content creation and curation, technology platforms, and audience development."

The company's focus on impact and growth comes as podcast listenership and ad revenue continue to climb. The Infinite Dial by Edison Research reports that an estimated 177 million people in the US have ever listened to a podcast in 2022, up 9% from 2021. Podcast ad revenues are forecast to exceed $2B in 2022, and to reach $4B by 2024, according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and PwC's 2021 U.S. Podcast Advertising Revenue Study .

Mission Based Media's platforms combine third-party content, original content and advertising capabilities - including Health Unmuted , Health Podcast Network , and Digital Health Today - and serve to engage, educate and empower listeners about a wide range of health topics. As the company expands its range of podcasts and services, it is also enhancing podcast creators' and advertisers' ability to serve audiences with high-quality, person-centered information along with contextually relevant advertising.

"Eugene and Tony's insights will accelerate the development of game-changing strategies as we serve listeners, creators and advertisers," Dan Kendall continued. "With their guidance, Mission Based Media will continue being a preeminent health podcasting firm by increasing the talent and expertise throughout our organization, including our Strategic Advisory Board."

About Mission Based Media Ltd.

Mission Based Media is an innovator in the health and digital media industry. Mission Based Media is committed to engaging, educating and empowering listeners by creating high-quality podcasts about health, care and well-being. We deliver a comprehensive library of original and curated podcasts across a broad scope of health topics, conditions and therapies. For more information, visit Health Podcast Network , Digital Health Today and Health Unmuted .

