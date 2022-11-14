NewSat North America, LLC (NewSat) Awarded SeaPort-NxG Task Order to Provide Operational Support for the US Navy

INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewSat, a leading Command, Control, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) provider, announced today they have been awarded a SeaPort NxG Task Order (TO) to provide operational support for the United States Fleet Forces Command (USFFC).

Under this TO, NewSat will provide operational support for Narrowband, Wideband and Protected SATCOM systems.

"NewSat has a long history of supporting military SATCOM systems," said James Eubanks, COO of NewSat. "We look forward to applying our knowledge and experience to help USFFC deploy resilient communications to support mission needs."

About NewSat:

NewSat North America, LLC (NewSat) is a privately held, end-to-end communications company. Based in Indian Harbour Beach, Florida, NewSat provides Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) systems and services primarily to United States (US) Department of Defense (DoD) and other Federal customers.

