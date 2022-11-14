OK, Bloomers: Pair of Thieves Launches New "Hustle" Underwear & Sock Collection Made For Gen Z

CULVER CITY, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pair of Thieves is disrupting the men's underwear space yet again with an innovative line packed with features and bold style. Their latest creation, "Hustle," is a brand-new underwear and sock collection inspired by and created for Gen Z, a generation that is rewriting the rules of work and carving their own path.

This new gear offers distraction-free wear across work, play, and everything else that occupies the multi-hyphenate's nonstop grind. Fashionably distinguished in bold prints or subtle solid colorway, every item in the Hustle collection is fast-drying, moisture-wicking, and anti-odor. Hustle underwear is available in sizes Small through XX-Large, and includes a unique Cool Breeze Pouch™ for targeted lower-frontal support and cooling.

"Hustle was built for the active and engaged generation of today," said Pair of Thieves Co-Founder, Cash Warren. "The idea of working one job, doing one thing, is becoming more and more outdated. Gen Z has fully embraced pursuing a more varied lifestyle and we wanted to create a collection that aligned with this mindset. All-day wearables that perform great and provide maximum comfort in all settings, and under any conditions. They happen to look great too!"

Hustle Underwear and Socks will be available at select Target stores and Pairofthieves.com this November with wider retail and online offerings in 2023.

About Pair of Thieves:

Pair of Thieves was founded in 2012 by lifelong friends Alan Stuart, Cash Warren and David Ehrenberg. Originally created as a sock company, the brand has expanded to men's underwear and undershirts, bringing customers high-quality basics at an affordable price. Their products not only feature unique styles and designs but are made of high-tech quality fabrics with an engineered fit for complete comfort. Since its inception, Pair of Thieves has donated millions of pairs of socks to those in need. Pair of Thieves apparel can be found on their website https://pairofthieves.com/

