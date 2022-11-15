Arkema Selects project44 To Provide Multimodal Supply Chain Visibility Into 1 Million Annual Shipments Spanning EMEA, APAC and the Americas

Visibility network to cover Truck (FTL, LTL), Ocean, Rail, Air, Parcel, Multimodal Rail and Multimodal Barge, project44 enables Arkema to improve customer service, efficiency and sustainability across its supply chain

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- project44 announced today that Arkema, a leader in specialty materials, has selected project44 to provide real-time supply chain visibility for its global operations. Arkema's visibility network will cover over 1 million annual shipments in EMEA, APAC and the Americas spanning Truck (full truckload, or FTL, and less-than-truckload, or LTL), Ocean, Rail, Air, Parcel, Multimodal Rail and Multimodal Barge. project44 will enable Arkema to elevate customer service and find new efficiencies across its supply chain.

project44 logo (PRNewsfoto/project44) (PRNewswire)

Based in Colombes, France, Arkema is world-renowned for its specialty materials including adhesives, high-performance polymers and coatings solutions. With 141 production plants in 55 countries and more than 500 carriers across seven modes of transportation, Arkema's supply chain is complex. The company serves retailers, distributors, and particularly manufacturers, which count on Arkema to deliver key materials they need for production.

Arkema sought out a technology partner able to provide real-time visibility throughout this supply chain. Using multiple vendors for various modes or regions was ruled out; a piecemeal system would have compromised ETAs. With coverage for over 170 countries and all modes of transportation, project44 was the right solution to provide door-to-door visibility everywhere Arkema operates.

"With project44's real-time visibility platform, we are positioning Arkema to provide the best customer service in the advanced materials industry," said Jean-Marc Viallatte, GVP Global Supply Chain at Arkema. "Our team will be able to track shipments in real time, keep customers up to date and address disruptions before they prevent on-time delivery. This is a strategic implementation for our company."

"We are honored to partner with Arkema in advancing their meaningful mission," said Jett McCandless, founder and CEO at project44. "Their global, multimodal supply chain demonstrates how complex it is to make and move products that are at the core of modern life. We are proud to offer the only visibility platform that could step up to Arkema's challenges."

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that tracks more than 1 billion unique shipments annually for over 1,200 of the world's leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency and sustainability.

The undisputed leader in the market, project44 was named the Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2023, a five-time leader in customer satisfaction on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, one of SupplyChainBrain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2022, and the Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 23 global offices including Austin, Amsterdam, Kraków, Paris, São Paulo, Shanghai and Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.

About Arkema

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials - Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions - accounting for some 85.5% of Group sales in 2021, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €9.5 billion in 2021, and operates in some 55 countries with 20,200 employees worldwide.

Media Contact

press@project44.com

Customer partnership graphic - project44 & Arkema (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE project44