FP Markets Launches the Upgraded and Redesigned Introducing Broker (IB) Portal

The FP Markets IB program is one of the leading partners programs in the FX industry and is designed to remunerate and reward introducers and partners that refer clients to FP Markets.

With the new and updated IB portal , IBs have access to view their clients' traded volumes and Sub-IB networks, and the ability to produce bespoke reports using advanced analytics tools. Partners can closely follow the client journey from approval status to deposits and withdrawals, ensuring full transparency.

Further features include:

An advanced user-friendly Dashboard that provides a snapshot of latest and all time account activity,

Data visualisation tools to view month-by-month performance.

Improvements to the referral link function allowing IBs to choose from a variety of landing pages which meet their target market needs and help optimise conversion.

Detailed Visualisation of multilevel IB hierarchies allowing every partner to easily access their commission plans which are broken down per instrument category.

The procedure of transferring rebates/commissions has been streamlined to ensure smooth and swift transactions, and a variety of withdrawal options are available to partners.

A brand new marketing section has been added to the IB Portal to assist IBs in attracting new clientele through the use of marketing material available in multiple languages,

Partners also enjoy direct access to the Partners Hub for all the latest news, interviews, and tutorials.

Project Manager Kim Reilly stated: "Introducing Brokers rely on transparency, excellent reporting and marketing tools to effectively manage their referrals. It is essential that partners have a point of reference to view their generated rebates and the commission rates they receive. We have transformed our IB Portal and provided upgrades IBs will really enjoy. The redesign was guided majorly by our partners' feedback. What we have delivered is enhanced business intelligence, providing them with reporting tools that are second to none so that every type and level of IB will benefit."

About FP Markets:

FP Markets is an Australian Regulated global Forex Broker with more than 17 years of industry experience.

FP Markets offers highly competitive interbank Forex spreads available from 0.0 pips and leverage up to 500:1 on its pro account.

Mobile App and trade on the go across several powerful online platforms like MetaTrader4 , MetaTrader5 , WebTrader , and Iress . Download FP Markets'and trade on the go across several powerful online platforms like , and

The company's outstanding 24/7 multilingual service has been recognized by Investment Trends as home to some of the most content clients in the industry, having been awarded 'The Highest Overall Client Satisfaction Award,' five years running from Investment Trends.

Global Forex Value Broker ' for four consecutive years (2019, 2020, 2021,2022) at the Global Forex Awards. FP Markets has been awarded as the '' for four consecutive years (2019, 2020, 2021,2022) at the Global Forex Awards.

Best Forex Trading Experience in the EU " at the Global Forex Awards 2021. FP Markets has been awarded the "" at the Global Forex Awards 2021.

FP Markets has been awarded the "Best Forex Broker in the EU" and the "Best Forex Partners Programme" at the Global Forex Awards 2022.

FP Markets has been awarded "Best Trade Execution" at the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022

