IT'S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE ANOTHER HECTIC HOLIDAY SEASON: RAGU® MEAL WHEEL PUTS A FUN SPIN ON MEALS DURING THE END-OF-YEAR RUSH

With a Spin of the Wheel, Kids Can Help Put Meals on the Table

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Between family commitments, school celebrations and holiday shopping, the most wonderful time of the year can also be the most stressful for families. It's a frantic time when the already challenging task of answering the age-old, mealtime question, "What are we having?" becomes even more daunting. Now RAGÚ® , the iconic sauce brand that has been at the heart of family mealtime in the U.S. for more than 85 years, puts a fun spin on quick and easy meals with the introduction of the RAGÚ® Meal Wheel.

The RAGÚ Meal Wheel lets the entire family take an active role in choosing what's on the menu. Follow these simple steps to put a fun spin on meals:

Visit RAGU.com/meal-wheel Click the SPIN button and discover family-pleasing recipes that take 35 minutes or less to make. Land on a meal and head straight to the quick and easy recipe or explore other mealtime options.

"Between work, school, extracurricular activities and social events, the end-of-the-year months can sometimes feel a bit frantic, making it a challenge for families to figure out daily meals," said Megan Frank, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Mizkan America, Inc., the maker of RAGÚ. "The RAGÚ Meal Wheel puts a fun spin on everyday meals, which can often feel like an insurmountable task during this time-crunched season. We hope you'll give the wheel a spin!"

The RAGÚ brand, which was created 85 years ago by an Italian mother using a family recipe she brought to the United States from Naples, Italy, produces sauces that are made from quality ingredients like vine-ripened tomatoes, hearty vegetables, Italian cheeses, herbs and spices, allowing home cooks to "Cook Like a Mother" and quickly create affordable, crowd-pleasing meals for their busy families.

Recipes featured on the RAGÚ Meal Wheel are quick and easy to make, include family- and budget-friendly ingredients and are made with RAGÚ sauces, which come in a variety of taste-tempting classic flavors and styles, perfect for any mealtime occasion. Here's one featured recipe from the RAGÚ Meal Wheel for you to enjoy at home tonight:

Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo with Fettuccine

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

1 tablespoon butter

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into strips

1 jar RAGÚ® Classic Alfredo Sauce

1 package (12 ounces) frozen broccoli florets, thawed

1 package (12 ounces) fettuccine pasta

grated Parmesan cheese, for topping (optional)

In large, nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter. Cook chicken, in batches if necessary, stirring occasionally, until chicken is thoroughly cooked. Remove chicken and set aside.

In same skillet, add sauce and broccoli; stir. Bring to boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, stirring occasionally, until broccoli is heated through, about 5 minutes. Stir in chicken and cook, stirring occasionally, until broccoli is fully cooked, about 2 minutes.

In separate pan, cook fettuccine according to package instructions.

Serve chicken, broccoli and sauce over hot fettuccine and sprinkle grated Parmesan cheese on top, if desired.

To find more quick and mouthwatering recipes to feed your family during the busy holiday season, visit RAGU.com/meal-wheel.

About The RAGÚ ® Brand

The RAGÚ® brand was founded in 1937 by Assunta and Giovani Cantisano and their sauce was originally sold from their home in Rochester, New York. Assunta carried her family's recipe from Italy when she immigrated to New York in 1914, and it has now been enjoyed by American families for over 85 years. With a wide selection of sauce varieties ranging from the beloved Old-World Style to the Chunky Line, Cheese Creations and Simply, RAGÚ sauce can empower anyone to "Cook Like a Mother" regardless of gender or culinary skill. Today, RAGÚ sauce is the go-to pasta sauce for families coming together to share a quick and delicious meal and an invaluable resource for anyone who wants to "Cook Like a Mother" in the kitchen. For the very latest news, recipes and more from the RAGÚ brand, please check out the brand at www.RAGÚ.com. You can also follow along on Instagram, Pinterest, Facebook and TikTok.

About Mizkan America, Inc.

Based in Mount Prospect, IL, Mizkan America, Inc., is a subsidiary of the Mizkan Group, a global, family-owned company that has been Bringing Flavor To Life™ for more than 215 years. As one of the leading makers of condiments and sauces in the United States, Mizkan America maintains 12 manufacturing facilities that serve the retail, foodservice, specialty Asian and food-ingredient trade channels. Since 2005, Mizkan America has seen dramatic growth and their portfolio now includes a wide variety of vinegars, Italian and Asian sauces, cooking wines, wine reductions, sushi seasoning and salad dressings. Mizkan America brands include: RAGÚ®, Bertolli®, Holland House®, Nakano®, Mizkan®, Four Monks® and Barengo®. Mizkan America is also the exclusive distributor/sales agent for Angostura® Bitters in North America. For more information, go to www.Mizkan.com.

About The Mizkan Group

The Mizkan Group is a privately held, international food manufacturer, headquartered in Handa City, Japan, with a heritage that spans more than 215 years. Always guided by the company's Two Principles (Offer customers only the finest products; and Continuously challenge the status quo), the Mizkan Group offers a line-up of well-known international brands under the Mizkan umbrella and is a leader in the liquid-condiment category. The Mizkan Group has operating facilities around the globe in places including Japan, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan. More information about the Mizkan Group can be found at: www.mizkanholdings.com/en/.

