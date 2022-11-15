John Boris Appointed as Tripadvisor's Chief Marketing Officer

Seasoned e-commerce, travel and hospitality veteran to help lead Tripadvisor's next chapter of growth

NEEDHAM, Mass, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform, today announced the appointment of tech, travel and hospitality veteran, John Boris, as its Chief Marketing Officer.

In the role, John will establish a world-class marketing function for Tripadvisor, where he will have direct responsibility for the platform's B2C and B2B marketing strategy and execution. In the leadership role, John will initially focus on creating a holistic strategy predicated on driving customer acquisition and engagement, marketing efficiency, brand reach and resonance, partnerships and growing the international customer opportunity.

"I'm excited to have John join Tripadvisor as our Chief Marketing Officer, knowing he will put the needs of travelers and our partners at the heart of everything we do. John has a demonstrated track record building global brands and this company will benefit from his deep experience in e-commerce, travel and hospitality," said Matt Goldberg, CEO, Tripadvisor, Inc. "Most importantly, John is passionate about Tripadvisor given the global strength of our brand, our wealth of data, depth of content, and the innovative products and services we provide the travelers, experience-seekers, diners and partners we serve."

John, who will directly report to CEO Matt Goldberg, has served in several C-suite and executive leadership roles during his career. As the Chief Marketing Officer of Shutterfly, he helped grow and transform the company into the industry leader. As Senior Vice President of Marketing at Zagat, John successfully led the company's digital transformation (web, mobile and subscription), enabling it to become the omni-channel leader in restaurant reviews and ratings.

John has also held several senior operational roles. As Executive Vice President and Managing Director of the U.S. business for Lonely Planet Americas, John helped Lonely Planet become the #1 sold travel guide in the Americas, oversaw the launch of Lonely Planet's global mobile products, and also ran their global Clients Solutions (B2B) teams. More recently, John was the CEO of IfOnly, a bespoke experience marketplace which was acquired by Mastercard in 2019.

"I am truly honored to join this company and humbled to be given the responsibility to continue to make an iconic and industry-leading brand like Tripadvisor essential to the hundreds of millions of travelers around the globe using our products and services to plan their next trip," said John Boris, Chief Marketing Officer, Tripadvisor, Inc. "As we look to the future of all our brands across the company, we will leverage the return of global demand to make the experience of travel and dining more meaningful and memorable for those taking their next holiday or vacation."

