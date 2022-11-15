Minjee Lee Wins the LPGA Tour Aon Risk Reward Challenge and $1 Million Prize

Season-long competition rewards players who make better decisions on the most strategically challenging holes across the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour

PGA TOUR winner Scottie Scheffler claimed equal $1 million prize in August

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, and the LPGA Tour today announced that Minjee Lee has won the 2022 Aon Risk Reward Challenge and the $1 million prize, thanks to her performance using information and advice to make better decisions on the most strategically challenging holes throughout the season-long competition on the LPGA Tour.

"We are excited to congratulate Minjee on joining Scottie Scheffler as this year's Aon Risk Reward Challenge Champion. Her approach to the game and ability to execute in the moments that matter most is so impressive," said Jennifer Bell, Chief Executive Officer, North America at Aon. "This season really came down to the wire, but we are thrilled to award Minjee with the Aon trophy and $1 million prize."

Lee has been one of the stars of the LPGA Tour season, winning twice, including the U.S. Women's Open presented by ProMedica, and currently sits in third place in the Race to the CME Globe. Lee's strong performance off the tee gave her the clarity and confidence she needed to make better decisions on the Aon Risk Reward Challenge holes, allowing her to go for the green 58 percent of the time versus the LPGA Tour average of 32 percent. Her approach shots on Challenge holes averaged 16 feet closer than the Tour average and she finished the Challenge second in strokes gained overall, which helped her to clinch this year's title.

"It's inspiring to see a company like Aon show up for women's golf in such a big way, and the equal prize money really showcases their dedication to gender equity, both on and off the golf course." said Lee. "I've had a great season this year, and winning the Aon Risk Reward Challenge is just the cherry on top."

Lee joins Hannah Green and Carlota Ciganda on the list of Aon Risk Reward Challenge Champions on the LPGA Tour. To view the final Aon Risk Reward Challenge leaderboard on the LPGA Tour and for more information, click here.

"Aon's partnership with the LPGA has been game-changing for our players but also is a statement about the company's commitment to women and to equity in sports," said LPGA Tour Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan. "Through this investment in the LPGA, Aon is displaying a firm belief in our players and has provided us with another exciting way to showcase their world-class talent each week throughout the season. Congratulations to Minjee Lee on winning this year's Challenge and thank you Aon for your continued support. I already can't wait for next year's edition of the Aon Risk Reward Challenge as this initiative continues to evolve and grow."

The Aon Risk Reward Challenge

In its fourth season, the Aon Risk Reward Challenge is a unique season-long competition across the PGA TOUR and the LPGA Tour that highlights golf's best strategic decision-makers. The Challenge tabulates the two best scores from every participating event a player competes in. Players must compete in a minimum of 40 rounds throughout the season to qualify.

The Challenge runs across regular season tournaments (38 on the PGA TOUR; 30 on the LPGA Tour), with CBS Sports and Golf Channel as official broadcast partners. Each week in broadcast, Aon provides insights specific to the Aon Risk Reward Challenge hole. To view the final Aon Risk Reward Challenge leaderboard on the PGA TOUR and more information about the Challenge, click here.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich people's lives worldwide. Our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

Follow Aon on Twitter and LinkedIn. Stay up-to-date by visiting the Aon Newsroom and sign up for News Alerts here.

About the LPGA

The LPGA is the world's leading professional golf organization for women, with a goal to change the face of golf by making the sport more accessible and inclusive.

Created in 1950 by 13 Founders, the Association celebrates a diverse and storied history. The LPGA Tour competes across the globe, reaching television audiences in more than 220 countries. The Epson Tour, the LPGA's official qualifying tour, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. The LPGA also holds a joint-venture collaboration with the Ladies European Tour (LET), increasing playing opportunities for female golfers in Europe. Across the three Tours, the LPGA represents players in more than 60 countries.

Additionally, the LPGA Foundation has empowered and supported girls and women since 1991, most notably through LPGA*USGA Girls Golf, the only national program of its kind, which annually engages with nearly 100,000 girls. The LPGA Amateur Golf Association and LPGA Women's Network provide virtual and in-person connections to female golfers around the world, while LPGA Professionals are educators, business leaders and gamechangers dedicated to growing the game of golf for everyone.

Follow the LPGA on its U.S. television home, Golf Channel, and online at www.LPGA.com. Join the social conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Contacts:

Sarah Kellam, LPGA Tour, sarah.kellam@lpga.com, (386) 212-8826

Nadine Youssef, Aon, nadine.youssef@aon.com, (312) 381-2329

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better—to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business. (PRNewsfoto/Aon plc) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aon plc