Easy and Smart Shopping For Techy Customers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a great day at Techy .

Techy repairs electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, computers and game consoles. They also set up smart home installations and TV mounting/dismounting. Experimax is a company specializing in Apple product repairs and upgrades, pre-owned sales, and trade-ins for iPhones, iPads, Macbooks. (PRNewsfoto/Techy) (PRNewswire)

Techy franchise stores deliver stellar customer service. Whether a customer comes in for electronic repairs or buys certified pre-owned devices, Techy wants to provide customers with the best. ZipPay is a digital credit card used to check out in stores. The Buy Now and Pay Later Service allows customers to purchase products and pay installments over time.

Suppose an individual is already an existing ZipPay customer. With the app, they can scan the in-store QR code. Then customers will enter the total price of the item(s) they purchase. After they agree to a specific price for the item(s), the app will take them to their virtual wallet, where everything will sync with their payment plan. Customers can set their payment plans weekly, monthly, or whenever that works best for them.

After checkout, customers can make partial payments for any product or service at Techy. Customers can automatically pay in installments and will receive reminder notifications on their mobile devices.

There are no limits to how you can use ZipPay. Customers can use it for all Techy products and services. They can build credit from ZipPay when they need new accessories for an updated phone or when they need to repair laptops.

Visit a Techy near you to use ZipPay for repair services or the latest device accessories.

Techy

Since 2006 Techy has been serving customers with all their electronic repair and installation needs. Because of its partnership with Walmart, Techy can open new stores inside the major corporate retail store. The fast-growing tech franchise has over 200+ stores in 30 states and nine countries. It is a worldwide company with 24,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Contact: Nicole Cooper, franchise@techycompany.com, 877-752-0956

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Techy