Info-Tech Research Group Expands Operations to the UK as the Firm Continues to Gain Global Momentum

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has announced its expansion into the European market, opening its latest business unit in the United Kingdom.

As the firm continues to grow to meet market demands, this expansion will support technology leaders in the region with specialized diagnostics, research, and experienced analysts with regional and global insights across multiple industries.

"As Info-Tech continues to expand, we are dedicated to evolving our global product offering to meet market demands," says David Godfrey, the firm's CEO. "This expansion will support technology leaders in the region and foster stronger relationships with our clients."

To support this expansion, Info-Tech, which has offices in Canada, the United States, and Australia, will look to double its current staff in the UK by January 2023.

"As a global provider of IT research and advisory services valued by members all over the world, an expanded presence will enable us to provide localized advisory support in both the UK and Ireland," says Nigel Bowles, vice president of UK sales. "As we build our footprint, we are fostering a team with commercial and delivery functions to provide local account management and CIO support to the region across all verticals."

Info-Tech Research Group provides practical research and advisory to support technology leaders and their teams in executing their key initiatives. With over 25 years of deep industry experience and a localized perspective, the firm plans to expand further and invest in the region to help organizations find success in the digital economy.

To learn more about Info-Tech Research Group, visit infotech.com

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and over 200 IT and Industry analysts through the ITRG Media Insiders Program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com.

