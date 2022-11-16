Kulicke & Soffa Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company"), today announced financial results of its fourth fiscal quarter ended October 1, 2022. The Company reported fourth quarter net revenue of $286.3 million, net income of $64.9 million and non-GAAP net income of $70.2 million.

Quarterly Results - U.S. GAAP

Fiscal Q4 2022 Change vs. Fiscal Q4 2021 Change vs. Fiscal Q3 2022 Net Revenue $286.3 million down 41% down 23.1% Gross Profit $132.7 million down 42.6% down 30.4% Gross Margin 46.3 % down 140 bps down 490 bps Income from Operations $67.5 million down 56.4% down 44.7% Operating Margin 23.6 % down 830 bps down 920 bps Net Income $64.9 million down 51.5% down 45.5% Net Margin 22.7 % down 490 bps down 930 bps EPS – Diluted $1.10 down 47.6% down 44.7%

Quarterly Results - Non-GAAP

Fiscal Q4 2022 Change vs. Fiscal Q4 2021 Change vs. Fiscal Q3 2022 Income from Operations $73.6 million down 54.1% down 42.9% Operating Margin 25.7 % down 730 bps down 900 bps Net Income $70.2 million down 49.2% down 43.9% Net Margin 24.5 % down 400 bps down 910 bps EPS - Diluted $1.19 down 45.2% down 43.1%

A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also "Use of non-GAAP Financial Results" section.

Fusen Chen, Kulicke & Soffa's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Although the near-term environment is dynamic, past efforts to enhance our culture, optimize our market-leading businesses, and drive innovations across several emerging technology transitions, provide additional paths for sustainable, long-term growth. Our growing portfolio of competitive, market-ready solutions and financial performance stand as testaments to this progress."

Through organic development, prudent acquisitions and close industry partnerships, Kulicke & Soffa's served available market has grown to approximately $4.7 billion in fiscal 2022, up 51 percent from fiscal 2018.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $1,503.6 million .

Gross margin of 49.8%.

Net income of $433.5 million or $7.09 per share; non-GAAP net income of $455.6 million or $7.45 per share.

Adjusted free cash flow of $367.4 million .

Repurchased approximately 5.6 million shares of common stock through open market and accelerated programs at a cost of $282.8 million .

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $286.3 million .

Gross margin of 46.3%.

Net income of $64.9 million or $1.10 per share; non-GAAP net income of $70.2 million or $1.19 per share.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $775.5 million as of October 1, 2022 .

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Outlook

Due to a combination of macro and industry related factors, K&S continues to anticipate a period of capacity digestion for its high-volume assembly solutions over the coming quarters. The Company currently expects net revenue in the first fiscal quarter of 2023, ending December 31, 2022, to be approximately $175.0 million, +/- $20 million, and expects non-GAAP EPS to be approximately $0.20, +/- 10%.

Looking forward, Fusen Chen commented, "Our access to new markets and optimization efforts have enhanced our through-cycle performance and we remain focused on executing strategically near-term. Fiscal 2023 is a critical adoption year for our growing portfolio of Advanced Packaging, Automotive and Advanced Display solutions which are increasingly aligned with long-term, fundamental technology transitions which are well underway."

Earnings Conference Call Details

A conference call to discuss these results will be held tomorrow, November 17, 2022, beginning at 8:00am EST. To access the conference call, interested parties may call +1-877-407-8037 or internationally +1-201-689-8037. A live webcast will also be available at investor.kns.com .

A replay will be available from approximately one hour after the completion of the call through December 1, 2022 by calling toll-free +1-877-660-6853 or internationally +1-201-612-7415 and using the replay ID number of 13734020. A webcast replay will also be available at investor.kns.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains the following non-GAAP financial results: income from operations, operating margin, net income, net margin, net income per diluted share and adjusted free cash flow. The Company's non-GAAP results exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring and severance, equity-based compensation, acquisition and integration cost, impairment relating to assets acquired through business combinations, impairment relating to equity investments, income tax expense arising from discrete tax items triggered by acquisition, restructuring and significant changes in tax laws, gain/loss on disposal of business, as well as tax benefits or expense associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. The non-GAAP adjustments may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. These non-GAAP measures are consistent with the way management analyzes and assesses the Company's operating results. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's underlying operational performance, as well as their ability to compare the Company's period-to-period financial results and the Company's overall performance to that of its competitors.

Management uses both U.S. GAAP metrics as well as non-GAAP metrics to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company's reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP items is meant to supplement, but not substitute for, GAAP financial measures or information. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results in combination with GAAP results provides better transparency to the investment community when analyzing business trends, providing meaningful comparisons with prior period performance and enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Management has not reconciled its outlook for non-GAAP Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS for Q1F23 as it does not provide guidance on the reconciling items between Diluted EPS and non-GAAP Diluted EPS, as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. The actual amount of such reconciling items could have a significant impact on our non-GAAP Diluted EPS and, accordingly, a reconciliation of Diluted EPS to non-GAAP Diluted EPS for Q1F23 is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, mini and micro LED transfer and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future.

Caution Concerning Results and Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, including the importance and competitiveness of our advanced display products and other emerging technology transitions, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and macroeconomic headwinds on our business, our ability to develop, manufacture and gain market acceptance of new products, and the other factors listed or discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 2, 2021, filed on November 18, 2021, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share and employee data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

October 1,

2022

October 2,

2021

October 1,

2022

October 2,

2021 Net revenue $ 286,313

$ 485,326

$ 1,503,620

$ 1,517,664 Cost of sales 153,626

254,011

755,300

820,678 Gross profit 132,687

231,315

748,320

696,986















Operating expenses:













Selling, general and administrative 31,275

40,186

136,215

139,224 Research and development 32,356

34,929

136,852

137,478 Acquisition-related cost 118

—

118

1,730 Amortization of intangible assets 1,374

1,322

4,917

5,974 Restructuring 20

42

146

133 Total operating expenses 65,143

76,479

278,248

284,539 Income from operations 67,544

154,836

470,072

412,447 Other income / (expense):













Interest income 4,025

520

7,124

2,321 Interest expense (35)

(72)

(208)

(218) Income before income taxes 71,534

155,284

476,988

414,550 Income tax expense 6,630

21,573

43,443

47,295 Share of results of equity-method investee, net of tax —

—

—

94 Net income $ 64,904

$ 133,711

$ 433,545

$ 367,161















Net income per share:













Basic $ 1.12

$ 2.16

$ 7.21

$ 5.92 Diluted $ 1.10

$ 2.10

$ 7.09

$ 5.78















Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.17

$ 0.14

$ 0.68

$ 0.56















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 57,804

61,966

60,164

62,009 Diluted 58,816

63,611

61,182

63,515

















Three months ended

Twelve months ended Supplemental financial data: October 1,

2022

October 2,

2021

October 1,

2022

October 2,

2021 Depreciation and amortization $ 5,520

$ 5,258

$ 21,293

$ 19,810 Capital expenditures 21,020

5,792

32,233

22,555 Equity-based compensation expense:













Cost of sales 233

202

960

828 Selling, general and administrative 3,426

2,887

13,911

10,998 Research and development 854

909

4,115

3,676 Total equity-based compensation expense $ 4,513

$ 3,998

$ 18,986

$ 15,502





















As of









October 1, 2022

October 2, 2021 Number of employees







3,167

3,586

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



As of

October 1, 2022

October 2, 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 555,537

$ 362,788 Short-term investments 220,000

377,000 Accounts and notes receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 and

$687 respectively 309,323

421,193 Inventories, net 184,986

167,323 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 62,200

23,586 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,332,046

1,351,890







Property, plant and equipment, net 80,908

67,982 Operating right-of-use assets 41,767

41,592 Goodwill 68,096

72,949 Intangible assets, net 31,939

42,752 Deferred tax assets 25,572

15,715 Equity investments 5,397

6,388 Other assets 2,874

2,363 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,588,599

$ 1,601,631







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable 67,311

154,636 Operating lease liabilities 6,766

4,903 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 134,541

161,570 Income taxes payable 40,063

30,766 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 248,681

351,875







Deferred tax liabilities 34,037

32,828 Income taxes payable 64,634

69,422 Operating lease liabilities 34,927

38,084 Other liabilities 11,670

14,185 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 393,949

$ 506,394







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock, no par value 561,684

550,117 Treasury stock, at cost (675,800)

(400,412) Retained earnings 1,341,666

948,554 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (32,900)

(3,022) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,194,650

$ 1,095,237







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,588,599

$ 1,601,631

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

October 1,

2022

October 2,

2021

October 1,

2022

October 2,

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 116,563

$ 123,376

$ 390,188

$ 300,032 Net cash provided by / (used in) investing activities, continuing operations 67,457

(135,928)

133,799

(81,707) Net cash used in financing activities, continuing operations (70,286)

(12,276)

(321,191)

(44,258) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,978)

(383)

(10,047)

594 Changes in cash and cash equivalents 109,756

(25,211)

192,749

174,661 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 445,781

387,999

362,788

188,127 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 555,537

$ 362,788

$ 555,537

$ 362,788















Short-term investments 220,000

377,000

220,000

377,000 Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments $ 775,537

$ 739,788

$ 775,537

$ 739,788

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Income from Operating to Non-GAAP Income from Operation and Operating Margin (In thousands, except percentages) (unaudited)





Three months ended



October 1, 2022

October 2, 2021

July 2, 2022 Net revenue

$ 286,313

$ 485,326

$ 372,137 U.S. GAAP income from operations

67,544

154,836

122,077 U.S. GAAP operating margin

23.6 %

31.9 %

32.8 %













Pre-tax non-GAAP items:











Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through

business combination- selling, general and administrative

$ 1,374

$ 1,322

1,109 Acquisition-related costs

118

—

— Equity-based compensation

4,513

3,998

4,465 Restructuring

20

42

— Impairment charges

—

—

1,346 Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 73,569

$ 160,198

$ 128,997 Non-GAAP operating margin

25.7 %

33.0 %

34.7 %

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and U.S. GAAP net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Twelve months ended

Three months ended

October 1,

2022

October 1,

2022

October 2,

2021

July 2,

2022 Net revenue $ 1,503,620

$ 286,313

$ 485,326

$ 372,137 U.S. GAAP net income 433,545

64,904

133,711

119,034 U.S. GAAP net margin 28.8 %

22.7 %

27.6 %

32.0 %















Non-GAAP adjustments:













Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through

business combination- selling, general and administrative $ 4,917

$ 1,374

$ 1,322

1,109 Restructuring 146

20

42

— Acquisition-related costs 118

118

—

— Equity-based compensation 18,986

4,513

3,998

4,465 Impairment charges 1,346

—

—

1,346 Net income tax benefit on non-GAAP items (3,447)

(689)

(807)

(865) Total non-GAAP adjustments 22,066

5,336

4,555

6,055 Non-GAAP net income 455,611

70,240

138,266

125,089 Non-GAAP net margin 30.3 %

24.5 %

28.5 %

33.6 %















U.S. GAAP net income per share:













Basic 7.21

1.12

2.16

2.02 Diluted(a) 7.09

1.10

2.10

1.99















Non-GAAP adjustments per share:(b)













Basic 0.36

0.10

0.07

0.10 Diluted 0.36

0.09

0.07

0.10















Non-GAAP net income per share:













Basic $ 7.57

$ 1.22

$ 2.23

$ 2.12 Diluted(c) $ 7.45

$ 1.19

$ 2.17

$ 2.09















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 60,164

57,804

61,966

58,985 Diluted 61,182

58,816

63,611

59,955

















(a) GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net (loss) per share because it would be anti-dilutive. (b) Non-GAAP adjustments per share includes amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring, acquisition and integration cost, equity-based compensation expenses, impairment relating to equity investments and income tax effects associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. (c) Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Cash provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow (In thousands, except percentages) (unaudited)



Twelve months ended

Three months ended

October 1,

2022

October 1,

2022

October 2,

2021

July 2,

2022 U.S. GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 390,188

$ 116,563

$ 123,376

$ 104,616 Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (22,985)

(12,605)

(6,028)

(4,722) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 181

62

100

—















Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow 367,384

104,020

117,448

99,894

