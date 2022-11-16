Laurel Road and VICE Media Group Release I'm Also a Doctor Docuseries to Spotlight Extraordinary Passions of Medical Professionals

Following five doctors with unique hobbies exemplifying personal passions, the docuseries showcases the everyday, yet inspiring and creative, lives healthcare professionals lead outside their medical responsibilities

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Laurel Road, a digital banking platform of KeyBank with specialized offerings for healthcare professionals, announced their partnership with global multi-platform media company, VICE Media Group, to create I'm Also a Doctor, a docuseries celebrating the individuality of healthcare professionals while also recognizing their commitment to providing exceptional care. The docuseries premiered on November 2nd and will run through December.

Each episode focuses on a doctor and celebrates their pursuits outside of their healthcare job, demonstrating how these passions help alleviate stress that is often a by-product of their demanding work lives.

"At Laurel Road, our mission has always been to treat our members to financial peace of mind. We are successful at doing this because we take the time to understand each member's journey is as unique as they are," said Alyssa Schaefer, General Manager and Chief Experience Officer at Laurel Road. "Through the I'm Also a Doctor series, our aim was to show that our members are extraordinary even outside of their lab coats, shining a spotlight on their unique talents and, highlighting how living a balanced life helps them better serve their patients."

The series takes a raw, credible, and cinematic approach to each episode. Each shot was led with an eye for a mix of various settings and compositions to reflect the emotions of each doctor. Capturing the doctors' movements with style was important to both Laurel Road and VICE News.

"This campaign was all about telling real stories, highlighting human experiences, and promoting work/life balance. VICE News' honest approach to storytelling was a perfect fit for the vision that Laurel Road had for this project," said Vanessa Hudson, Director & Producer at VICE Media Group. "We encouraged all our subjects to tell their unfiltered stories and learned how pursuing passions helps medical professionals avoid burnout and find fulfillment outside of their demanding professions. It was a truly inspiring campaign to be a part of."

Laurel Road and VICE News' storytelling focuses on five doctors: Dr. Risa Ravitz, Neurologist and Surfer, Dr. Hanan Atia, Emergency Room Physician and Underwater Photographer, Dr. Phuong Nguyen, Pediatric Plastic and Craniofacial Surgeon and Touring Musician, Dr. Christine Millar, Anesthesiologist and 18th Century Costume Maker, and Dr. Alexis Phaup, Dentist and Equestrian. Laurel Road supported the casting and production of the show, with over 100 entries submitted from doctors across the country.

The concept was developed in collaboration with DeVito/Verdi, Laurel Road's advertising agency since 2017. Given that Laurel Road treats its members with financial peace of mind for each life stage, the agency worked to create content that would align with this core mission, while inspiring and connecting with healthcare professionals. The breadth of submissions the agency received in casting for the series provided immediate validation of the campaign concept.

I'm Also a Doctor can be viewed on Laurel Road, Laurel Road's YouTube Channel, VICE News' YouTube Channel, and VICE TV. Following the release of I'm Also a Doctor, Laurel Road will continue promoting the extraordinary passions of its doctor members across social media, highlighting their accolades and personal endeavors with #ImAlsoADoctor, follow along on Laurel Road's Instagram, @laurel_road. To learn more about I'm Also a Doctor and to submit your story, visit: https://laurelroad.com/imalsoadoctor.

About Laurel Road

Laurel Road is a digital banking platform and brand of KeyBank that provides tailored offerings to support the financial wellbeing of healthcare and business professionals. Laurel Road's banking and lending solutions, including High Yield Savings℠ Account, Student Loan Cashback℠ Credit Card, Student Loan Refinancing, Mortgages, Personal Loans and more, provide our members with a simplified, personalized experience that helps them better navigate their financial journey and achieve life's goals. Additionally, Laurel Road has reimagined banking and financial management for physicians and dentists through Laurel Road for Doctors, a tailored digital experience made up of banking, insights and exclusive benefits to provide the financial help and peace of mind they need through each career stage. In spring of 2022, Laurel Road launched Loyalty Checking, the first checking account designed with nurses in mind, furthering the company's commitment to healthcare professionals.

About Vice Media Group

VICE Media Group is the world's largest independent youth media company. Launched in 1994, VICE has offices in 35 cities across the globe with a focus on five key businesses: VICE.com, an award-winning international network of digital content; VICE STUDIOS, a feature film and television production studio; VICE TV, an Emmy®-winning international television network; a Peabody award-winning NEWS division with the most Emmy®-awarded nightly news broadcast; and VIRTUE, a global, full-service creative agency with 25 offices around the world. VICE Media Group's portfolio includes Refinery29, the leading global media, and entertainment company focused on women; PULSE Films, a London-based next-generation production studio with outposts in Los Angeles, New York, Paris, and Berlin; i-D, a global digital and bimonthly magazine defining fashion and contemporary culture; and Garage, a digital platform and biannual publication converging the worlds of art and design.

