MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Nationally Recognized for the Fifth Consecutive Time with 'A' Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center received an "A" from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Fall 2022. This is the fifth "A" grade in a row that Saddleback Medical Center has received recognizing its achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.

"We are extremely pleased to once again receive Leapfrog's 'A' Safety Grade," said Marcia Manker, chief executive officer, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center. "This important designation reflects our ongoing commitment to improving the health and well-being of the communities we serve by ensuring that our patients' safety is a top priority."

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization that, assigns an "A," "B," "C," "D," or "F" grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as systems that hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

"As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out," said Leah Binder, president and chief executive officer, The Leapfrog Group. "An 'A' Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud."

About MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center received U.S. News & World Report high performance rankings for Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm, Congestive Heart Failure, COPD, Diabetes, Heart Attack, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Pneumonia, and Stroke. It was named among America's 50 Best Hospitals, Top 50 U.S. Cardiovascular Hospitals, Orange County Register Best Orange County Hospitals and Top Workplaces; received Magnet Nursing Excellence designation and American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Stroke Care Gold Plus and among first U.S. hospitals earning Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification and Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation. Centers of Excellence include cancer, heart, orthopedics, spine, neuroscience, gastroenterology, emergency and critical care, breast health, imaging, women's health, obstetrics, geriatrics, and minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery. To learn more, visit memorialcare.org/saddleback .

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. For more, follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for our newsletter.

