Qmulos Selected as One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 308% revenue growth to enterprises accelerating compliance maturity with security threats reaching a peak point; one of 24 companies in the DC metro region chosen for the list

ARLINGTON, Va,, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qmulos , a pioneering next-gen compliance, security and risk management automation provider, today announced it was selected to be on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Qmulos grew 308% during this period.

Qmulos: Real-Time Compliance Automation. (PRNewsfoto/Qmulos) (PRNewswire)

Matt Coose, founder and CEO of Qmulos, said, "Innovative customers who are refining their cyber risk management by adopting our pioneering approach of Converged Continuous Compliance are the reason behind our revenue growth. Enterprises and government agencies are in distress as security threats become relentless, urging stakeholders from compliance, risk, and security to converge for a transformative, efficient approach to cyber defense and increased compliance confidence."

Qmulos delivers a next-gen risk and compliance solution that is driving the Converged Continuous Compliance™ revolution in enterprise security, compliance, and risk management automation. Qmulos has been helping government organizations and large enterprises meet and exceed regulatory requirements, such as NIST 800-171, NIST 800-53, ICS 500-27, SOX, HIPAA, FedRAMP, PCI DSS, and most recently, CMMC.

Overall, 2022 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 241% to 125,138% from 2018 to 2021, with median growth of 611%.

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Qmulos

Qmulos is a pioneering next-gen compliance, security and risk management automation provider, delivering the innovative power of converged, continuous compliance through its flagship Q-Compliance and Q-Audit technology platforms. Qmulos enables organizations to achieve high compliance confidence while delivering a powerful and engaging compliance experience across all functions and phases of the enterprise compliance lifecycle. Leading government, commercial, and academic organizations use Qmulos' solutions to ensure the highest levels of cybersecurity.

