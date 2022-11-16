Rich Talent Group promotes two Principals

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rich Talent Group (RTG), executive recruiting firm known for its track record of building diverse leadership teams and boards, announced two promotions into the role of Principal this year: Roxie (Shealy) Rum and Sunny Zhang.

"This has been a year of growing our team and expanding our expertise. In addition to bringing new leaders onboard, RTG has always been committed to nurturing talent and promoting from within," said Jana Rich, Founder and CEO, "Over the years, both Roxie and Sunny have demonstrated the ability to partner with a broad range of clients and recruit incredible talent. They will play an integral role in our firm as we continue to help our clients build extraordinary leadership teams."

Rum and Zhang have recruited executives for companies of various sizes—from early stage to Fortune 500—across industries of tech, gaming, retail, food, health/wellness, insurance, entertainment, consumer packaged goods, among others.

Rum is part of the San Francisco office, and focuses primarily on recruiting senior leaders in Marketing, General Management/CEO, and Digital in addition to expanding the firm's Head of Sales/Revenue practice.

Zhang is part of the firm's East Coast team and focuses primarily on recruiting senior leaders across People/Human Resources, Marketing, General Management/CEO, and is deepening the firm's Product leadership practice.

About Rich Talent Group

Rich Talent Group partners with today's visionary companies to build transformative leadership teams and boards that help change the world. Since its founding in 2014, the firm has become a leader in advocating for diversity and creating more diverse and inclusive teams across the country. In 2021, 90% of the candidates RTG recruited into operating roles added diversity as women, people of color, and/or LGBTQ+. And that was 100% for boards. With offices in San Francisco and New York, RTG works with both early-stage companies and larger established organizations in consumer and technology spaces. In 2021, RTG joined kyu —a global collective of best-in-class creative companies.

