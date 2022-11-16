BEL AIR, Md., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperGreen Solutions ( www.supergreensolutions.com ), is thrilled to unveil its highly anticipated referral app, which will allow our clients, other business owners and the general public to earn $1,000 for every referral of theirs that goes solar through SuperGreen.

SuperGreen Solutions Launches Solar Referral App Which Pays $1,000 For Every Referral That Goes Solar

As a company that strives to make a global impact, the SuperGreen Solutions Referral App makes it easy for anyone to earn thousands of extra dollars per year in additional side income, right from their phone, while also being good stewards of the environment.

When a user downloads the app, they instantly become an advocate (referral partner) and receive access to a personalized dashboard. There, they can add their referrals, easily track referral progress, and view earnings. Advocates will automatically be notified each time their referrals move from stage to stage throughout the solar sale journey and track that in the dashboard under "Referral History". Once their referral goes solar, advocates can select from several payout options such as bank direct deposit, Visa Gift Card, or a multitude of other gift card options!

Within the app, there are several resources to help maximize referral earnings such as training videos, easy social media sharing functionalities, QR codes for in-person sharing, and more.

Daniel Dubell, CEO of SuperGreen Solutions, stated: "The launch of our Referral App is monumental for our company and the environment. This incredibly simplistic tool allows friends, family, other business owners and the general public to be rewarded financially for helping us get the word out about solar and other energy efficiency products for the global good!"

The SuperGreen Solutions App is FREE to download and is available in the Apple App Store , or Google Play . Make your network, your net-worth.

About SuperGreen Solutions

SuperGreen Solutions ( www.supergreensolutions.com ) is a growing renewable energy company that is innovatively working to serve commercial and residential clients in achieving their sustainability goals. We are a Franchise organization and are aggressively offering opportunities across the nation. Our primary verticals include Solar, EV Charging and Air Purification. We welcome inquiries to partner with us as we become a dominant force in the years ahead.

