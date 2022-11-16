Vivalink Expands Biometrics Data Platform with a Portfolio of Remote Data Capture Devices and Wearable Technology

The first real-world biometrics data platform for continuous and episodic remote patient monitoring now supports Roche, OMRON, Garmin, and other wearable medical devices to power virtual healthcare applications.

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivalink , a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions, announces physiological data from a wide range of the world's leading wearable technology are available with the company's Biometrics Data Platform for clinical trials and healthcare. The Platform is the first real-world data platform that integrates medical sensors, edge networking, and cloud services for both continuous and episodic remote patient monitoring. Now, leading pulse oximeters, blood glucose monitors and sleep monitors by companies like Roche and Omron are available alongside the Platform to accelerate development and deployment of novel healthcare applications and research.

With the additional remote monitoring sensors and devices, the full range of physiological parameters that can be captured by the Platform, for both continuous and episodic measurements include:

ECG rhythm

Heart rate

Heart rate variability

Respiratory rate

Axillary and skin temperature

Oxygen saturation

Blood pressure

Blood glucose

Actigraphy

Sleep

Weight

and more

The biometric data and analytical insights from the Platform are designed to be easily integrated into any virtual healthcare application, including hospital at home, telehealth, remote patient monitoring, and ambulatory cardiac monitoring.

"We always strive for continuous innovation, and by integrating the Biometrics Data Platform with many of the industry's leading wearables, we're improving health monitoring, research and development on a global scale," said Jiang Li, CEO of Vivalink. "Ultimately, access to data-based insights provides researchers and physicians with better information to improve patient care and breakthrough therapies. This integration allows our customers to rapidly implement remote patient monitoring applications using optimized fit-for-purpose wearables and devices in a cost-effective way."

Vivalink's biometric data platform is designed to comply with high standards in the global healthcare industry, including FDA, HIPAA, GDPR, FDA 21 CFR Part 11, ISO 13485, IEC 62304, ISO 14971, ISO 10993, ISO 27001. Vivalink's wearable sensors and data platform have been adopted by over 200 commercial partners in over 40 countries worldwide.

About Vivalink

Vivalink is a provider of digital healthcare solutions for virtual patient care and decentralized clinical trials. We leverage unique physiology-optimized medical wearable sensors and software services to enable a deeper and more clinical understanding between provider and patient.

