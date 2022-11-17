Connecticut Department of Agriculture Offers Five Ways for Residents and Visitors to Pick CT Grown for the Holidays

Connecticut's agricultural scene remains active with cut-your-own Christmas trees, winter farmers' markets, gift options, and more

HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches, the Connecticut Department of Agriculture is encouraging residents and visitors to support their local farmers and producers, and is offering five ways to make CT Grown part of their celebrations.

Many farms remain active throughout the fall and winter seasons — providing fresh and locally made products to consumers, hosting festivals and other events. People can also support Connecticut's agricultural and aquaculture sectors by including local farms and producers in their food and gift purchases for holiday occasions.

"Connecticut farmers offer memorable experiences during the winter months, including cut-your-own Christmas trees, festive holiday workshops, and winter farmers' markets and farm stands that can supply you with the ingredients for a holiday meal or a unique, quality gift for someone," said Jaime Smith, Bureau Director for Ag Development and Resource Conservation at the Connecticut Department of Agriculture. "And, when you have finished your holiday shopping, find time to relax with a glass of CT Grown farm wine or beer."

People can support Connecticut farmers and producers by:

1. Visiting a winter farmers' market

Outdoor farmers' markets wind down in the autumn, and some won't return until the summer. However, many farmers' markets extend their season by holding indoor winter farmers' markets. These markets are sometimes held on a regular basis, and other times as a single special event for the holidays.

The CT Grown calendar lists 32 upcoming winter farmers' markets, including 21 recurring events and 11 one-time markets.

Winter farmers' markets continue to offer a variety of fresh produce due to ongoing harvesting seasons in the region, cold storage, hydroponics, or aquaponics. They also include CT Grown products available year-round, as well as specialties such as prepared foods. For more information on winter farmers' markets, click here .

2. Adding CT Grown to your holiday gift list

Connecticut's agricultural output isn't limited to food items. Our state has a vibrant fiber industry, with farms raising sheep, alpacas, llamas, and Angora goats. The wool from these animals is then processed as yarn, which is used for products like blankets, sweaters, hats, gloves, socks, and rugs.

CT Grown forest products made with timber grown and harvested sustainably from Connecticut's woodlands have been used to craft artisan items such as furniture, bowls, pencils, and pens.

3. Visiting a Connecticut Christmas tree farm

Make it a family tradition to pick out a beautiful Christmas tree at a Connecticut farm . These venues usually go the extra mile to make the occasion one to look forward to, offering hayrides, hot mulled cider, homemade cookies, and other delights.

Christmas tree cultivators are perhaps the most patient farmers in Connecticut, as it takes six to 10 years for a tree to be ready to harvest after it is planted. There are more than 100 Christmas tree farms in Connecticut, many of which have been passed down through several generations, and they sell approximately 150,000 trees a year.

4. Purchasing CT Grown products year-round

CT Grown meat and aquaculture producers offer their products year-round, giving you ample opportunity to find fresh turkey, pork, beef, shellfish, dairy products, and more for your holiday feast.

Farmers offer more in the way of prepared and value-added products during the holiday season, converting part of their harvest to shelf-stable items that remain fresh in November and December. These include pies, jams, jellies, sauces, and salsas.

Adult beverages are also available year-round. Tasting rooms stay open at many wineries to offer vintages from Connecticut Wine Country, and Connecticut's brewers and distillers continue to offer beers and spirits — often using products from local farms in the process.

To learn more about Connecticut's year-round products, visit our crop calendar .

5. Attending a Connecticut farm event

Some farms continue to hold public events and offerings into the winter. Farmers come up with a variety of enticing options with events like cooking classes and wreath-making workshops. Once enough snow is on the ground, you can also find opportunities to take a horse-drawn sleigh ride.

"Connecticut's agricultural producers are still very much hard at work in the winter," said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. "By visiting these farms and purchasing their products, you can learn more about their farms, enjoy the freshest food on the market, and find unique gifts and experiences. This year, make sure to include CT Grown as part of your holidays."

