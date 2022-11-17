INCENTER Insurance Solutions Opens New Office in Texas, Delivering Expertise Across the Entire State

New office delivers a full suite of innovative coverage options for consumers and businesses

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INCENTER Insurance Solutions, a member of the INCENTER family of companies, today announced the opening of an office in Plano, Texas, which will serve the entire state. The new office opens its doors with five staff members born and raised in Texas. In the coming months, the company will add up to 20 more employees.

As a national firm that's licensed to write business in all 50 states, INCENTER Insurance Solutions' new Texas location signifies its commitment to having experts on the ground who understand the unique needs of key markets. Its insurance services include personal (home, automobile/motorcycle, RV and umbrella) and commercial (business, property, vehicle and inland marine) policies.

"I am so excited about our new state headquarters because I know that Texans love doing business with other Texans," said David Washmon, Lead Account Executive, INCENTER Insurance Solutions. "We are glad to help our neighbors protect their families and companies, with special attention to the challenges and opportunities for people in our region."

Some of the recent dynamics specific to Texas include damage from floods in Houston and Dallas, hurricanes in the Gulf Shores area, and windstorms, tornadoes and hailstorms across other areas. Furthermore, since Texas houses more than 248,416 farms and ranches the company is able to address the liabilities associated with these assets.

While INCENTER Insurance Solutions delivers on its local market knowledge, the company's national reach also benefits the state. For example, if a client has a second property in Florida, INCENTER Insurance Solutions is licensed to provide homeowners insurance there.

To learn more about INCENTER Insurance Solutions, visit https://incenterinsurance.com/ or contact Mr. Washmon at david.washmon@incenterms.com or call him at 214.283.8304.

About INCENTER Insurance Solutions

INCENTER Insurance Solutions provides insurance services and solutions that help clients obtain coverage while advancing their personal or business goals. The firm's flexibility and partnerships with dozens of carriers enable them to custom-design solutions with creative precision. For more information, visit incenterinsurance.com.

