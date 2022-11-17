Sunflower Health Plan Recognizes National Rural Health Day

LENEXA, Kan., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- November 17 marks National Rural Health Day, an observance that highlights and raises awareness of the unique healthcare challenges facing those living in rural communities across the country.

Sunflower Health Plan has long been committed to improving healthcare accessibility, and in honor of National Rural Health Day, is raising awareness to the systemic challenges of rural health and to the importance of making healthcare accessible to all.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 46 million U.S. residents – approximately 15% of the population – lived in rural areas in 2020. Rural Americans face numerous health disparities compared to those living in urban areas and are more likely to die from heart disease, cancer, unintentional injury, chronic lower respiratory disease, and stroke than their urban counterparts.

Some rural areas have characteristics that put residents at higher risk of death, such as long travel distances to specialty and emergency care or exposures to specific environmental hazards. They also have higher rates of poverty, less access to healthcare and are less likely to have health insurance. All of these factors can lead to poor health outcomes.

Sunflower Health Plan recognizes that in order to ensure people in rural communities have access to high-quality care, it must support rural populations, providers and the broader communities they serve.

To help promote awareness for National Rural Health Day and highlight the unique health challenges rural communities face, Sunflower promotes health throughout Kansas in ways that go beyond covering its members. Some of these include:

Immunization initiatives – Sunflower champions the benefits of vaccination for its members, including an annual "Fluvention" campaign and robust pediatric immunization efforts.

Farmers market program – Since 2015, Sunflower has been bringing fresh fruits and vegetables to its members in all areas of the state. This value-added benefit encourages healthy eating and supports local growers.

Direct-care workforce solutions – Sunflower supports statewide efforts to augment the availability of direct-care workers needed to serve Kansans with disabilities and other care needs.

Other projects and grants to address maternal and mental-health disparities in rural Kansas .

"Where a person lives shouldn't determine their health outcomes and livelihood," said Dr. Michael Skoch, Sunflower chief medical officer. "At Sunflower Health Plan, we are proud to help bring a collective focus to issues facing rural communities, and we will continue to work with our members, providers, and state and local government partners to help improve rural health outcomes across Kansas."

To learn more about Sunflower's commitment to make healthcare accessible, visit www.SunflowerHealthPlan.com.

About Sunflower Health Plan – Sunflower Health Plan, a subsidiary of Centene Corporation, is a managed care organization established to deliver quality healthcare in the state of Kansas through local, regional and community-based resources. Sunflower is committed to improving the health of its beneficiaries through focused, compassionate and coordinated care in an approach based on the core belief that quality healthcare is best delivered locally. For more information, please visit www.sunflowerhealthplan.com.

