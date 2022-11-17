White Rock Medical Center Provides the Real Facts about Weight Loss Surgery

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Not everything you have heard about medical loss surgery is true. Misunderstandings and bias persist about bariatric weight loss programs.

"The truth is that bariatrics is safe, evidence-based medical care for a metabolic disease. Choosing an accredited organization helps ensure high quality, safe care for you," said Charlotte Hodges, MD, director of bariatric surgery at White Rock Medical Center.

Dr. Hodges shares five common myths and the truth about weight loss surgery.

MYTH 1: You should be able to lose weight on your own.

FACT: Obesity is a complex disease. Several factors play a role, including genetic, biochemical, and physiological factors. Environmental, cultural and socioeconomic issues also contribute to the development of obesity.

Leave behind the shame and blame. Consult a medical expert to determine if a medical solution makes sense for your situation.

MYTH 2: Most people regain the weight.

FACT: There are people who have regained some weight for a variety of reasons. But most people maintain their new healthy and active lifestyles. Studies show long-term success with lifestyle changes and guidelines recommended by your physician, dietitian, and care team. A comprehensive bariatrics program can some tools needed to maintain health for years to come.

MYTH 3: Surgery is riskier than the weight.

FACT: Quite the opposite is true. A higher body mass index (BMI) is a risk factor for a lower quality of health and shorter life span. Obesity is a metabolic disease associated with chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer. It also impacts musculoskeletal health and can lead to orthopedic problems.

While any surgery carries risks, weight loss surgery has been proven to be as safe as many types of common surgeries.

MYTH 4: Surgery is the easy way out.

FACT: Bariatric medical care is a tool on the journey to health. No matter how it's achieved, weight loss requires long-term commitment to a healthy lifestyle. If surgery is an option, know that post-surgery life includes mindful, balanced eating, mental health support, physical activity and other changes that improve not just weight but your overall health and well-being.

MYTH 5: Just find a good deal because all bariatric clinics do the same surgeries.

FACT: Your health journey should be specific to you. Seek a physician who can help create a plan of care personalized to your needs.

Start by finding a center accredited by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program. To achieve this national accreditation, a center must meet rigorous requirements regarding medical care that show positive outcomes and quality of care. Learn more about bariatric accreditation at www.facs.org/quality-programs/mbsaqip.

