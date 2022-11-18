The 4th China-Korea Trade and Investment Expo is held in Yancheng, Jiangsu -- Smooth cooperation for a better future

The 4th China-Korea Trade and Investment Expo is held in Yancheng, Jiangsu -- Smooth cooperation for a better future

YANCHENG, China, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 18, the opening ceremony of the 4th China-Korea Trade and Investment Expo (CKTIE) and Jiangsu-Korea Economic and Trade Cooperation Exchange was held at Yancheng International Conference Center with the theme of "Smooth Cooperation for a Better Future". It invited more than 500 leaders and guests, experts and scholars, business representatives who gathered in Yancheng, Jiangsu Province to seek cooperation and development. A total of 21 projects were signed on site, with a total investment of 47.3 billion yuan, according to the organizing committee of China-Korea Trade and Investment Expo.

The opening ceremony (PRNewswire)

For the first time, the opening ceremony of this year's Expo adopted a dual venue model, setting up venues in Yancheng and Seoul for real-time live broadcast, inviting relevant government agencies and Korean business associations, as well as foreign envoys, multinational companies, representatives of the world's top 500 companies, and media representatives to attend the event.

This year's expo consists of 4 exhibition areas, including the China-Korea Industrial Park Image Exhibition Area, Sister Cities and Trade Exhibition Area, China-Korea Catering Area, and Outdoor Automobile Exhibition Area. Leading Korean companies such as SK, MBS, and Kia, and famous enterprises such as France's Faurecia, BYD, Tongwei, and South Korea's IA, also participated in the exhibition.

In addition to the exhibition activities, there will be a Korean-style dining experience at the China Korea Culture Hall, Korean-style activities, which include Korean food, Korean costumes and Korean performances will be held at KK-PARK. A photo exhibition on the 30th anniversary of Korean exchange and Yancheng wetland scenery will be held at Yancheng International Convention Center to fully enhance the experience of the event.

Yancheng has successfully held three sessions since 2019, with a total of 100,000 exhibitors, buyers and professional visitors, a trade turnover of about $5.55 billion, 191 signed industrial projects, and a total investment of nearly 230 billion yuan. The success has created a dazzling road of China-Korea economic and trade cooperation.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=434280

Caption: The opening ceremony

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Organizing Committee of China-Korea Trade and Investment Expo