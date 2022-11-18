BKV CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FILING OF REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

DENVER, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BKV Corporation ("BKV" or "the Company") today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined.

BKV Corporation logo (PRNewswire)

Credit Suisse, BofA Securities, Barclays, Citigroup, Evercore ISI, and Jefferies are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. TPH&Co., the energy business of Perella Weinberg Partners, Susquehanna Financial Group, LLLP, and SMBC Nikko are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed initial public offering may be obtained from: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, 3rd floor, New York, New York 10010, or by telephone at +1 (800) 221-1037, or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com or by telephone at (888) 603-5847.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 134 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

About BKV Corporation

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, BKV Corporation (BKV) is a privately held, forward-thinking, growth-driven energy company focused on creating value for our stockholders. BKV's core business is to produce natural gas from its owned and operated upstream businesses. Founded in 2015, BKV has approximately 400 employees across the U.S. that are committed to building a different kind of energy company. BKV is one of the top 20 gas-weighted natural gas producers in the United States and the largest natural gas producer in the Barnett Shale. BKV Corporation is the parent company for the BKV family of companies.

CONTACT: Becky Escott, BKV Corporation, media@bkvcorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BKV Corporation