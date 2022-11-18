Nividous Achieves ISO/ IEC 27001:2013 certification for Information Security Management Systems

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nividous, an intelligent automation company, announces its ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, adhering to the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system (ISMS) for Nividous' internal compliance program.

"As a leader in the intelligent automation space, it is essential to embody the best practices for security and compliance that we advocate to our customers and are vital to our internal operations," said Kaushal Mashruwala, Co-Founder at Nividous.

"Becoming an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified company showcases our commitment to effective security management system implementation and continuous improvement. It is a testament to our investment in security measures and commitment to building customer trust."

ISO 27001, the world's best-known standard for information security management systems (ISMS), indicates an organization's alignment with information security best practices. Nividous' core ISMS team ensures that all relevant processes, including periodic audits, mandatory employee training, incident management documentation, and policy access to all employees, are followed rigorously. We at Nividous apply a holistic approach to securing the confidentiality, integrity, and availability (CIA) of Nividous' information assets.

As per the ISMS standards, all policies are periodically reviewed, and relevant actions are carried out in case of incident management. Our risk management strategies, unique to each department, are designed by keeping the information security standards at the center of our business processes, systems, and controls.

Receiving the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification has helped us strengthen our core values, including being transparent and ethical and maintaining credibility. We have strict controls to prevent confidential data from being misused, providing a safe and secure environment to employees, partners, and customers. Moreover, Nividous is both ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified and GDPR compliant.

About Nividous

Nividous helps businesses humanize their work with its intelligent automation (also referred as hyperautomation) platform. From the beginning, we realized that automation must be approached holistically and not siloed. Nividous' comprehensive platform harnesses the power of RPA, AI, and BPM capabilities, helping businesses to achieve end-to-end business process automation.

The Nividous leadership team has decades of experience delivering hundreds of digital process automation solutions to companies and organizations of various sizes worldwide.

Leveraging its tremendous domain expertise, the Nividous team offers vertical solutions that are RPA and AI-enabled and built on configurable process automation capabilities to empower businesses to operate with flexibility and agility. Nividous also provides professional services, including process discovery, implementation, support, and building Centers of Excellence. Our endeavor is and will remain continuous innovation.

