Private Lender Law and Jonathan L. Hornik, Esq. announce purchase of legendary Pitbull Conference and the National Private Lenders Association (NPLA)

New rebranded conference series will launch in March of 2023.

MARLBORO, N.J., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan L. Hornik, Esq. and Private Lender Law (privatelenderlaw.com), the practice group of LaRocca Hornik Rosen & Greenberg (LHR&G), announced that they have acquired Pitbull Conference and the National Private Lenders Association (NPLA).

PRIVATE LENDER LAW, the largest full-service law firm serving the private lending industry. (PRNewswire)

Private Lender Law is the largest full-service law firm serving the private lending industry, with over $30 billion in loan closings to date.

For almost two decades, Pitbull Conference has had a long-standing reputation as the largest private lending conference in the country. Distinguishing itself as the premier destination for leaders in the private lending space, Pitbull Conference focuses on networking, education, and the exchange of insights and views of the industry. Originally created to fill a void within the private lending industry, Pitbull facilitates commerce between capital providers, lenders, investors, brokers, and service providers. The 3-day must-attend event spares no expense when it comes to entertainment and attracting prominent industry leaders within the private lending industry—hosted at world-class venues in Key Biscayne, Las Vegas, and Miami.

Hornik, a popular, high-profile industry spokesperson, developed his own signature brand at Pitbull with thought-provoking state-of-the-industry speeches, provocative dialogue, and infectious leadership. His trademark hot topics have become the catalyst for enlightening discussions and debates.

"We want to bring in the best and the brightest in the private lending space. Economists, forecasters, politicians—everybody who has the ability to make the collective private lending industry smarter," Hornik said. "We will deliver relevant, up-to-the-minute industry news and education that can not be found elsewhere."

"Our goal is to rebrand and transform the Pitbull Conference into a center of commerce for brokers and borrowers to exchange ideas and to create the best marketplace in the industry for transacting deals."

Along with the Pitbull Conference, Hornik has also acquired the National Private Lenders Association (NPLA). Founded by Pitbull's iconic leader and founder Leonard Rosen, the NPLA serves as a platform for members to collaborate, share ideas, and stay informed. It has become a force within the industry, devoted to educating state and federal legislators on how private lending plays a vital role in cultivating successful real estate opportunities throughout the United States and the world.

"With both Pitbull Conference and the NPLA, we have the opportunity to do a lot of good in the private lending space," Hornik said. "NPLA's goal is to encourage a diverse membership base, with a focus on spotlighting the women who represent a large part of our private lender community. It's exciting to play a pivotal role in shaping this industry's future."

"We are thankful to Leonard and his esteemed wife, Kathleen, for doing such a tremendous job growing the conference over the last 20+ years," Hornik continued. "We now look forward to acting as a careful steward—going forward to continue to grow and evolve the conference."

The new conference is set to be unveiled in March of 2023.

About Private Lender Law

Private Lender Law provides comprehensive real estate legal services nationwide for private lenders. With a presence in all 50 states, the firm has extensive expertise and experience in 24-hour loan closings, foreclosure/workout advice, licensing and regulatory review, topical legal research and analysis, nationwide title review, master loan purchase agreements, private placements, co-lender, and participation agreements, as well as other legal services. Visit www.privatelenderlaw.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Private Lender Law