Join NewBeauty Top Doctor Dr. Alexander Ovchinsky for a Black Friday Extravaganza at Plastic Surgery of Short Hills

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Nov. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewBeauty is proud to announce a Black Friday extravaganza with long-time NewBeauty Top Doctor and board-certified facial plastic surgeon Alexander Ovchinsky, MD. This is not your ordinary Black Friday event – Plastic Surgery of Short Hills is hosting a party and boasting once-a-year savings on the lavish services they provide. As a face-focused cosmetic practice, you won't find better results or more qualified practitioners for your most precious features. Their office provides the best of luxurious treatments such as filler, 'tox, Morpheus RF microneedling, Ultherapy, IPL, ReSurFX, laser hair removal, HydraFacial, Oxygeneo facials, rhinoplasty surgery, otoplasty, facelifts, brow lifts, lip lifts, and more.

The event will be held in their Short Hills location on Friday, November 25 from 10:00am to 5:00pm EST with complimentary champagne, desserts, and the opportunity to win free skincare products. No appointment necessary, just arrive and enjoy the spoils of the holiday season!

Dr. Ovchinsky is double-board certified in facial plastics and has been helping patients in the New York and New Jersey area for over 18 years to achieve natural, beautiful results. Rhinoplasty surgery is his specialty, with patients that have traveled from all over the country to be seen by him. His unwavering dedication to helping his patients reach their aesthetic goals while maintaining an unoperated look sets him apart from the pack. He slowly built his trusted and experienced team of Nurse Practitioners, Estheticians, and support staff to ensure a perfectly balanced experience for each and every patient.

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY TOP DOCTORS:

As the beauty authority, NewBeauty magazine advises readers to make educated decisions when it comes to the treatments they receive and the board-certified doctors who perform them. NewBeauty's Top Doctors are vetted and properly certified to perform the cosmetic treatments they offer and represent an exclusive group of the nation's best plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, dermatologists, oculoplastic surgeons and cosmetic dentists.

