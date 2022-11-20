ACTFL Celebrates Achievement in Language Education

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACTFL is pleased to announce the 2022 recipients of the ACTFL Professional Awards, an annual program in recognition of outstanding contributions to the field of language education.

2022 marked the return to an in-person awards ceremony, following two years of virtual celebrations. These awards were presented in Boston on Saturday, November 19, as part of the ACTFL 2022 Annual Convention & World Languages Expo. In addition to the in-person event, all award presentations will be accessible to the public for on-demand viewing via ACTFL digital platforms.

The following ACTFL Professional Awards were granted:

ACTFL Global Engagement Initiative Awards:

ACTFL/Cengage/IALLT Postsecondary Award for Excellence in World Language Instruction Using Technology: Kusum Knapczyk , Duke University (NC)

ACTFL-NYSAFLT Anthony Papalia Award for Excellence in Teacher Education: Francis Troyan , The Ohio State University

ACTFL-NFMLTA/ MLJ Paul Pimsleur Award for Research in World Language Education: Holger Hopp , Technische Universität Braunschweig ( Germany ); Dieter Thoma , University of Mannheim ( Germany )

ACTFL Wilga Rivers Award for Leadership in World Language Education (Postsecondary): Dennis Looney , Independent Scholar and Consultant

ACTFL-NFMLTA/ MLJ Emma Marie Birkmaier Award for Doctoral Dissertation Research in World Language Education: Tricia Thrasher , Immerse

ACTFL Nelson Brooks Award for Excellence in the Teaching of Culture: María Datel, Boston University (MA)

ACTFL/IALLT Award for Excellence in World Language Instruction Using Technology (K-12): Maureen Gassert Lamb , Ethel Walker School (CT)

ACTFL Melba D. Woodruff Award for Exemplary Elementary World Language Program: Greendale Schools (WI); accepted by Theresa Kruschke Alfonso , Greendale Schools (WI)

ACTFL Florence Steiner Awards for Leadership in World Language Education (K-12):

ACTFL Edwin Cudecki Award for Support for Language Education: Leslie Harper , National Coalition of Native American Language Schools and Programs (NCNALSP)

The ceremony opened with remarks by ACTFL Past President Jessica Haxhi and featured recognition of the 2023 ACTFL National Language Teacher of the Year finalists, a reflection by 2022 National Language Teacher of the Year Heather Sweetser, acknowledgment of the 2022 Research Priorities Grants recipients, and presentation of the 2022 NNELL Award for Outstanding Support of Early Second Language Learning.

Learn more about ACTFL's Professional Awards program. The call for nominations, including self-nominations, will reopen in Spring 2023.

About ACTFL:

Providing vision, leadership and support for quality teaching and learning of languages, ACTFL is an individual membership organization of more than 13,000 language educators and administrators from elementary through graduate education, as well as government and industry. Since its founding in 1967, ACTFL has become synonymous with innovation, quality, and reliability in meeting the changing needs of language educators and their learners. It is where the world's educators, businesses, and government agencies go to advance the practice of language learning.

ACTFL's work as a trusted, independent center of excellence empowers educators to prepare learners for success in a 21st century global society; helps government agencies build language capacity in the U.S. and abroad; and connects businesses with the resources and relationships they need to succeed.

