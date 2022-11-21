InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Way to Pull a Golf Bag Cart (LAX 1480)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I couldn't believe how tired I was after moving a traditional collapsible golf cart around an 18-hole course. I thought there really should be a better and more maneuverable golf cart that makes walking a course more enjoyable, so I invented the IMPROVED COLLAPSIBLE GOLF CART," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif. "My revolutionary idea provides a hands-free way to use a two-wheeled golf cart and bag."

The invention helps reduce stress, strain and fatigue on the entire body, including the neck, shoulders, chest, arms and hands, while maneuvering a two-wheeled golf cart. As a result, it could help to better scores on the course. This cart features a comfortable, lightweight, collapsible, compact and sleek design that stores nicely, and it is ideal for all golf enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

