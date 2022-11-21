Japan's Biggest Rock Star YOSHIKI Donates 10 Million Yen to the International Organization for Migration Toward Ukraine Relief

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed Japanese composer, leader of best-selling Japanese rock band X JAPAN, and new supergroup THE LAST ROCKSTARS, YOSHIKI, has donated 10 million yen to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on his birthday, November 20th. The donation will support emergency relief operations in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

"I really appreciate all the messages I received on my birthday. I don't need gifts for myself, so I would appreciate if you could instead give to a charity you support," commented YOSHIKI.

Regarding this donation, he continued: "As the war continues, so many people are unable to live their normal lives, from those who were forced to flee Ukraine or its neighboring countries, to those who are still displaced within Ukraine. This is heartbreaking, and it's not something I can overlook as someone living in these times. As winter approaches, I hope to help so that as many people as possible can settle in a safe place and spend time with some peace of mind."

IOM's mission aligns with YOSHIKI's philanthropic work, as it will be a follow up to his February donation of 10 million yen to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Emergency Assistance Fund, which sparked an influx of donations from his fanbase ultimately totaling approximately 1 billion yen in relief funding. With this new donation, YOSHIKI seeks to support the International Organization for Migration's mission to help ensure the orderly and humane management of migration by promoting international cooperation on migration issues, assisting in the search for practical solutions to migration challenges, and providing urgent humanitarian assistance to migrants in need, including refugees and internally displaced people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

YOSHIKI is internationally recognized for his long-term philanthropic activities both in Japan and overseas through his 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Yoshiki Foundation America. He was selected by Forbes Asia as one of their 30 Heroes of Philanthropy in 2019 and in 2021 he received a Medal of Honor from the Japanese Government for his support of the National Center for Global Health and Medicine.

About the International Organization for Migration

Established in 1951, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is the leading intergovernmental organization in the field of migration and is committed to the principle of humane and orderly migration for all. IOM is part of the United Nations system, as a related organization, and is operational in over 590 locations worldwide.

IOM supports migrants across the world, developing effective responses to the shifting dynamics of migration and is a key source of advice on migration policy and practice. The organization works in emergency situations, developing the resilience of migrants in need, including refugees and internally displaced people, particularly those in situations of vulnerability; as well as building capacity within governments to manage all forms and impacts of human mobility.

In 2019, IOM provided support to 30 million persons, including 23 million persons on the move (internally displaced persons, migrants, and refugees) and 7 million host community members. IOM has been in Ukraine since 1996 and is committed to staying and delivering vital assistance to those fleeing the country, the internally displaced, migrants and third-country nationals. Internal staffing capacities and activities have doubled and quadrupled since the February 2022, reaching nearly 1 million individuals in direct assistance. In the coming weeks, IOM will scale up its winterization response to alleviate the suffering of all those who have returned to Ukraine and found their homes and communities destroyed by the war.

To support IOM's efforts in providing emergency relief in Ukraine and surrounding countries, please donate to our digital fundraiser for Ukraine: https://donate.iom.int

About YOSHIKI

YOSHIKI is a composer, classically trained pianist, rock drummer, and leader of the rock group X Japan. YOSHIKI was named "one of the most influential musicians and composers in Japanese history" by Consequence of Sound and is described by Billboard Magazine as "a musical innovator."

YOSHIKI has sold over 30 million albums and singles and has sold out the 55,000-seat Tokyo Dome a record-breaking 18 times with his band X Japan. He has performed at the world's greatest stages including Madison Square Garden, Wembley Arena, Coachella Music Festival, and Carnegie Hall. He has also composed Hollywood film soundtracks, a concerto for the Emperor of Japan, and the official theme song for the Golden Globe Awards. Recently, YOSHIKI assembled new supergroup THE LAST ROCKSTARS.

