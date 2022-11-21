Lucosky Brookman LLP and Spartan Capital Securities, LLC Hosts 8th Annual Charity Event In Support of Save A Child's Heart Raising approximately $200,000 and Approximately $1,000,000 To Date

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucosky Brookman LLP ("Lucosky Brookman") (www.lucbro.com), a leading corporate finance, securities and M&A law firm, announced today that, together with its Co-Host, Spartan Capital Securities LLC ("Spartan") (www.spartancapital.com), hosted its eighth annual charity event on November 17 in New York City, benefitting Save A Child's Heart ("SACH") (www.saveachildsheart.org). The event raised approximately $200,000.

Right to left: Joseph Lucosky, Lawrence Metelitsa, Seth Brookman, David Litwak, and John Lowry (PRNewswire)

Since the inception of Lucosky Brookman, the firm and Spartan have raised over $1,000,000 through its annual charity events, which have included golf outings, galas and casino nights, among other events throughout the years.

Lucosky Brookman and Spartan thank all their friends, clients, and colleagues who have generously made donations. A select group of both new and old supporters attended this year's gala, but many more participated in the fundraising efforts. Lucosky Brookman and Spartan wish to acknowledge all of those that participated but in particular wish to recognize EF Hutton, LLC, a division of Benchmark Securities, for its extraordinary generosity as a headline sponsor for this years' event. The net proceeds will allow ten children from developing countries to receive much-needed life-saving pediatric heart surgery and post-operative care.

SACH is an international humanitarian project whose mission is to improve the quality of pediatric cardiac care for children from developing countries who suffer from congenital and rheumatic heart disease. Lucosky Brookman has adopted SACH as its charity of choice because of SACH's mission and immediate impact on children around the world.

Since 1995, SACH has treated thousands of children suffering from congenital and rheumatic heart disease aging from infancy to 18 years of age. SACH has helped children in over 50 countries, including Africa, South America, Europe, Asia, and throughout the Middle East, where adequate medical care is unavailable.

Joseph Lucosky, Managing Partner of Lucosky Brookman, states, "We are humbled by the generous donations of our clients and friends. Our partnership with SACH over the past seven years has given Lucosky Brookman the opportunity to make a tangible impact on children by doing nothing less than saving lives. Our contributions allow the heroes at SACH to do their life-saving work and we could not be more grateful to be involved in this amazing charitable endeavor."

David Litwack, Executive Director of Save A Child's Heart, U.S., remarked, "Raising $200,000 is unbelievable. This donation enables us to save the lives of ten children. On behalf of the entire SACH organization, I wish to extend my heartfelt appreciation to Co-hosts Lucosky Brookman and Spartan, as well as EF Hutton and their clients, friends, and colleagues for their extraordinary philanthropy and commitment."

