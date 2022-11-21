Mariam O. Afolabi at Tsinghua SIGS Open FIESTA: An Inspiring Journey

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mariam O. Afolabi shares her unique experiences at Tsinghua SIGS in the series "My SIGS Story".

My beautiful journey at Tsinghua SIGS began in August 2019 when I started my Master of Precision Medicine and Healthcare (Biology-Nanobiology-Bioinformatics) degree at Open FIESTA. Since my arrival, the entire school community has been my second home. Everyone cares about each other—your absence is noted with concern, but your education remains your responsibility. Here, professors are always present to help you be the best version of yourself.

I am captivated by the eagerness and willingness of staff at Open FIESTA and the International Students & Scholars Center, to name a few that provide assistance to students with good listening ears. The entire SIGS environment is always inspiring and challenges you to strive for excellence on a daily basis. The presence of state-of-the-art research facilities, renowned professionals, and continuous support from the school management has made SIGS a nurturing environment for students.

The best way to describe my graduate school experience thus far is AMAZING. After graduating from Lagos State University with a B.Sc. in Microbiology in 2010, I worked in a variety of industries for several years. When my husband was admitted to the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences for his doctoral studies in 2017, I joined him in Shenzhen in 2018.

My desire for knowledge and motivation to improve my previous skills led me to apply to Open FIESTA's program. This opportunity has allowed me to join a group of highly motivated scholars at various research laboratories, gaining new laboratory experience and engaging in active research, all while pursuing my goal of participating in the Integrated Sustainable Development Goals (iSDG). This program has truly introduced me to the best international research practices.

In this short time, I have learned, unlearned, and relearned the phrase "How time flies." I have made some amazing new friends from various backgrounds, which has given me a better understanding of how diverse the world is.

I will miss all of these wonderful experiences when I graduate, but as the saying goes, "life goes on." After these years at Tsinghua SIGS, I can make one promise: I will continue to be a good ambassador and advocate for this great citadel of learning. With a grateful heart, I say, "Thank you, Tsinghua!"

