West Virginia Gains First Rally House Storefront

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House has undergone extensive growth over the past year, including entry to several new markets. Now, the nationally recognized sports and merchandise retailer is thrilled to expand into West Virginia with Rally House the Highlands. Area fans will enjoy shopping at this store, thanks to the convenient location, friendly staff, and enormous selection of high-quality products.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewswire)

Rally House aims to provide fans everywhere with local apparel and team gear that stands out. That's why the company is always excited to open a store in a new part of the country where more fans can join in the fun. "It's awesome to see West Virginia receive its first Rally House store," explains District Manager Sarah Hyde. "And our team at Rally House the Highlands can't wait to show everyone around town why we're the premier destination for top-tier sports apparel and local gear!"

Several well-known professional franchises and collegiate programs surround Triadelphia, WV. Thankfully, Rally House the Highlands carries products for many of these teams, including favorites like the West Virginia Mountaineers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, and many more. Plus, these items come from only the most respected brand names, such as Nike, Mitchell & Ness, and New Era, to name a few.

Residents and tourists will have no trouble expressing their love for the city and state, as Rally House the Highlands offers an impressive assortment of local apparel and gifts. Within this collection, customers will find an array of remarkable clothing and accessories from the distinguished RALLY Brand™ line.

Patrons can count on Rally House the Highlands to deliver an extraordinary shopping experience, with phenomenal customer service and plenty of inventory to browse. Additionally, there's an abundance of products that can be shipped to any state available online at www.rallyhouse.com.

Rally House encourages customers to visit www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-the-highlands or to follow the store on Facebook (@RallyHouseHighlands) and Instagram (@rallyhousehighlands) for the latest store news and updates.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 140+ locations across 14 states.

CONTACT:

Sarah Hyde, District Manager

media@rallyhouse.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rally House