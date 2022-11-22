Baidu Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
"Baidu Core delivered a solid set of financial and operational results in the third quarter, despite the continued challenges posed by the COVID-19 resurgence. Baidu Core's revenue resumed positive growth, driven by a gradual recovery of our online marketing business and the steady growth of our AI Cloud revenue. Notably, we continued to make significant progress in intelligent driving. On the one hand, Baidu Apollo's auto solutions continued gaining popularity amongst leading automakers. On the other hand, Apollo Go continued scaling up its operation, completing more than 474,000 rides in the quarter, further strengthening its leading position in the global autonomous ride-hailing market," said Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu. "Looking ahead, we expect our mobile ecosystem to continue generating strong cash flow and fund our investment in AI Cloud and intelligent driving, which will help maintain our leadership in the new AI business and drive long term business growth."
"In the third quarter of 2022, Baidu Core's non-GAAP operating profit increased by 14% year over year to RMB6.7 billion despite that the resurgence of COVID-19 pressured revenue performance. This achievement is attributable to our relentless efforts in cost optimization and operational efficiency." said Rong Luo, CFO of Baidu. "Going forward, we will continue to focus on quality revenue growth. At the same time, we will keep investing in technology and talents to propel our future development."
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights[1]
Baidu, Inc.
(In millions except per
Q3
Q2
Q3
ADS, unaudited)
2021
2022
2022
YOY
QOQ
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Total revenues
31,921
29,647
32,540
4,574
2 %
10 %
Operating income
2,308
3,400
5,317
747
130 %
56 %
Operating income (non-GAAP) [2]
4,708
5,493
7,200
1,012
53 %
31 %
Net (loss) income to Baidu
(16,559)
3,637
(146)
(21)
(99 %)
-
Net income to Baidu (non-GAAP) [2]
5,090
5,541
5,889
828
16 %
6 %
Diluted (loss) earnings per ADS
(48.18)
9.97
(0.87)
(0.12)
(98 %)
-
Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP) [2]
14.66
15.79
16.87
2.37
15 %
7 %
Adjusted EBITDA [2]
5,962
7,054
8,879
1,248
49 %
26 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
19 %
24 %
27 %
27 %
[1] Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB7.1135 as of September 30,
[2] Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also "Reconciliations of Non-
Baidu Core
Q3
Q2
Q3
(In millions, unaudited)
2021
2022
2022
YOY
QOQ
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Total revenues
24,661
23,160
25,239
3,548
2 %
9 %
Operating income
3,718
3,246
4,982
700
34 %
53 %
Operating income (non-GAAP) [2]
5,823
5,121
6,650
935
14 %
30 %
Net (loss) income to Baidu Core
(15,625)
3,716
25
4
-
(99 %)
Net income to Baidu Core (non-GAAP) [2]
5,855
5,449
5,767
811
(2 %)
6 %
Adjusted EBITDA [2]
6,994
6,597
8,239
1,158
18 %
25 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
28 %
28 %
33 %
33 %
Operational Highlights
Corporate
- Baidu returned US$272 million to shareholders since Q3 2022, bringing the cumulative repurchase to $3.2 billion under the 2020 Share Repurchase Program.
AI Cloud
- As of the end of the third quarter of 2022, Baidu ACE smart transportation solutions have been adopted by 63 cities, up from 24 cities a year ago, based on the contract value of over RMB10 million for each city.
Intelligent Driving
- Baidu Apollo's auto solutions continued to gain traction among leading automakers:
– One of China's largest automotive and technology companies intended to use ANP (Apollo Navigation Pilot), AVP (Automated Valet Parking) and HD Maps for another popular car model. The partnership is an extension of existing collaboration, validating an increasing appetite for ASD (Apollo Self Driving) solutions from automakers.
- Apollo Go continued to progress rapidly and remained the largest autonomous ride-hailing service provider worldwide:
– Apollo Go provided more than 474K rides in the third quarter of 2022, up 311% year over year and 65% quarter over quarter. The accumulated rides provided to the public by Apollo Go reached 1.4 million by the third quarter of 2022.
Other Growth Initiatives
- Xiaodu ranked No.1 in smart display shipments and smart speaker shipments in China for 2Q22, according to IDC, Strategy Analytics and Canalys.
Mobile Ecosystem
- In September, Baidu App's MAUs reached 634 million, up 5% year over year.
- Revenue from Managed Page grew by 13% year over year and reached 51% of Baidu Core's online marketing revenue in the third quarter of 2022.
iQIYI
iQIYI's average daily number of total subscribing members for the quarter was 101.0 million, compared to 104.7 million for the third quarter of 2021 and 98.3 million for the second quarter of 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Total revenues were RMB 32.5 billion ($4.57 billion), increasing 2% year over year.
- Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB 25.2 billion ($3.55 billion), increasing 2% year over year; online marketing revenue was RMB 18.7 billion ($2.63 billion), decreasing 4% year over year but improved 10% from the second quarter as macro has improved gradually since June, and non-online marketing revenue was RMB 6.5 billion ($916 million), up 25% year over year, driven by AI Cloud and other AI-powered businesses.
- Revenue from iQIYI was RMB 7.5 billion ($1.05 billion), decreasing 2% year over year.
Cost of revenues was RMB 16.3 billion ($2.29 billion), increasing 1% year over year.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB 5.2 billion ($730 million), decreasing 29% year over year, primarily due to a decrease in channel spending and promotional marketing.
Research and development expense was RMB 5.8 billion ($809 million), decreasing 7% year over year, primarily due to a decrease in staff related expenses.
Operating income was RMB 5.3 billion ($747 million). Baidu Core operating income was RMB 5.0 billion ($700 million), and Baidu Core operating margin was 20%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB 7.2 billion ($1.01 billion). Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB 6.7 billion ($935 million), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 26%.
Total other loss, net was RMB 4.8 billion ($670 million), decreasing 78% year over year, which mainly includes a fair value loss of RMB 3.1 billion and an impairment of long-term investments of RMB 1.4 billion. In the third quarter of 2021, we recognized a fair value loss of RMB 18.9 billion. A significant portion of long-term investments, including but not limited to investments in equity securities of public and private companies, private equity funds and digital assets, is subject to quarterly fair value adjustments, which may contribute to net income volatility in future periods.
Income tax expense was RMB 908 million ($128 million), compared to an income tax benefit of RMB 1.8 billion for Q3' 21, primarily due to an increase in deferred tax benefit recognized on fair value loss of long-term investments and deduction on certain expenses that were previously considered non-deductible in the third quarter of 2021.
Net loss attributable to Baidu was RMB 146 million ($21 million), and diluted loss per ADS was RMB 0.87 ($0.12). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 25 million ($4 million). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 5.9 billion ($828 million). Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 16.87 ($2.37). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 5.8 billion ($811 million), and non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 23%.
Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 8.9 billion ($1.25 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 27%. Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was RMB 8.2 billion ($1.16 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 33%.
As of September 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB 184.5 billion ($25.94 billion), and cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments excluding iQIYI were RMB 179.5 billion ($25.23 billion). Free cash flow was RMB 6.6 billion ($921 million), and free cash flow excluding iQIYI was RMB 6.4 billion ($900 million).
About Baidu
Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888". One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, Baidu's and other parties' strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Baidu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baidu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Baidu's growth strategies; its future business development, including development of new products and services; its ability to attract and retain users and customers; competition in the Chinese Internet search and newsfeed market; competition for online marketing customers; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of its revenues; the liquidity condition of Baidu and/its subsidiaries and consolidated affiliated entities and their respective ability to fulfill payment obligations when due; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to intellectual property rights; the expected growth of the Chinese-language Internet search and newsfeed market and the number of Internet and broadband users in China; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Internet and Internet search providers, and general economic conditions in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Baidu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Baidu undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement Baidu's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Baidu uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Baidu believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Baidu's historical performance and liquidity. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data.
Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations and contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding in relation to former advertising agencies and iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu represents net income attributable to Baidu excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding in relation to former advertising agencies, iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, fair value change of long-term investments, charitable donation from Baidu, adjusted for related income tax effects. Baidu's share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees' books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per shares, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS represents diluted earnings per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS. Adjusted EBITDA represents operating income excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding in relation to former advertising agencies, iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs, and share-based compensation expenses.
For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measure".
Baidu, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income
(In millions except for per share (or ADS) information, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2022
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$(2)
Revenues:
Online marketing services
21,050
18,268
19,943
2,803
Others
10,871
11,379
12,597
1,771
Total revenues
31,921
29,647
32,540
4,574
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenues(1)
16,126
15,171
16,273
2,288
Selling, general and administrative(1)
7,320
4,784
5,193
730
Research and development(1)
6,167
6,292
5,757
809
Total costs and expenses
29,613
26,247
27,223
3,827
Operating income
2,308
3,400
5,317
747
Other income (loss):
Interest income
1,462
1,525
1,619
228
Interest expense
(880)
(741)
(724)
(102)
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
7
(329)
(806)
(113)
Share of losses from equity method investments
(4)
(603)
(376)
(53)
Others, net
(22,079)
299
(4,483)
(630)
Total other (loss) income, net
(21,494)
151
(4,770)
(670)
(Loss) income before income taxes
(19,186)
3,551
547
77
Income tax (benefit) expense
(1,839)
25
908
128
Net (loss) income
(17,347)
3,526
(361)
(51)
Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(788)
(111)
(215)
(30)
Net (loss) income attributable to Baidu
(16,559)
3,637
(146)
(21)
(Loss) earnings per ADS (1 ADS representing 8 Class A ordinary shares):
-Basic
(48.18)
10.06
(0.87)
(0.12)
-Diluted
(48.18)
9.97
(0.87)
(0.12)
(Loss) earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:
-Basic
(6.02)
1.26
(0.11)
(0.02)
-Diluted
(6.02)
1.25
(0.11)
(0.02)
Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding (in millions):
-Basic
2,778
2,780
2,790
2,790
-Diluted
2,778
2,811
2,790
2,790
(1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:
Cost of revenues
74
85
84
12
Selling, general and administrative
353
443
480
68
Research and development
921
1,493
1,039
145
Total share-based compensation expenses
1,348
2,021
1,603
225
(2) All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 7.1135 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of September 30,
Baidu, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions, unaudited)
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
36,850
55,164
7,755
Restricted cash
10,821
11,233
1,579
Short-term investments, net
143,243
118,148
16,609
Accounts receivable, net
9,981
10,677
1,501
Amounts due from related parties
1,368
3,880
545
Other current assets, net
11,052
9,818
1,380
Total current assets
213,315
208,920
29,369
Non-current assets:
Fixed assets, net
23,027
24,251
3,409
Licensed copyrights, net
7,258
7,147
1,005
Produced content, net
10,951
12,712
1,787
Intangible assets, net
1,689
1,453
204
Goodwill
22,605
22,602
3,177
Long-term investments, net
59,417
55,527
7,806
Long-term time deposits and held-to-maturity investments
7,915
22,149
3,114
Amounts due from related parties
3,487
1,521
214
Deferred tax assets, net
2,372
3,209
451
Operating lease right-of-use assets
12,065
10,778
1,515
Other non-current assets
15,933
18,764
2,639
Total non-current assets
166,719
180,113
25,321
Total assets
380,034
389,033
54,690
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term loans
4,168
4,977
700
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
41,384
38,689
5,439
Customer deposits and deferred revenue
13,706
13,984
1,966
Deferred income
97
70
10
Long-term loans, current portion
2
-
-
Convertible notes, current
-
8,521
1,198
Notes payable, current portion
10,505
12,444
1,749
Amounts due to related parties
1,764
3,482
489
Operating lease liabilities
2,862
2,811
395
Total current liabilities
74,488
84,978
11,946
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred income
129
175
25
Deferred revenue
223
285
40
Amounts due to related parties
3,268
1,521
214
Long-term loans
12,629
14,124
1,986
Notes payable
43,120
41,077
5,775
Convertible senior notes
12,652
6,370
895
Deferred tax liabilities
3,286
2,854
401
Operating lease liabilities
5,569
5,165
726
Other non-current liabilities
718
1,692
237
Total non-current liabilities
81,594
73,263
10,299
Total liabilities
156,082
158,241
22,245
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
7,148
8,100
1,139
Equity
Total Baidu shareholders' equity
211,459
217,236
30,539
Noncontrolling interests
5,345
5,456
767
Total equity
216,804
222,692
31,306
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity
380,034
389,033
54,690
Baidu, Inc.
Selected Information
(In millions, unaudited)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Baidu
iQIYI
Elim &
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Elim &
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Elim &
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Elim &
Baidu,
Total revenues
24,661
7,589
(329)
31,921
23,160
6,657
(170)
29,647
25,239
7,471
(170)
32,540
3,548
1,050
(24)
4,574
YOY
2 %
(2 %)
2 %
QOQ
9 %
12 %
10 %
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenues (1)
9,370
7,028
(272)
16,126
10,114
5,248
(191)
15,171
10,745
5,705
(177)
16,273
1,511
802
(25)
2,288
Selling, general and administrative (1)
6,089
1,246
(15)
7,320
3,990
801
(7)
4,784
4,231
980
(18)
5,193
595
138
(3)
730
Research and development (1)
5,484
683
-
6,167
5,810
482
-
6,292
5,281
476
-
5,757
742
67
-
809
Total costs and expenses
20,943
8,957
(287)
29,613
19,914
6,531
(198)
26,247
20,257
7,161
(195)
27,223
2,848
1,007
(28)
3,827
YOY
Cost of revenues
15 %
(19 %)
1 %
Selling, general and administrative
(31 %)
(21 %)
(29 %)
Research and development
(4 %)
(30 %)
(7 %)
Cost and expenses
(3 %)
(20 %)
(8 %)
Operating income (loss)
3,718
(1,368)
(42)
2,308
3,246
126
28
3,400
4,982
310
25
5,317
700
43
4
747
YOY
34 %
-
130 %
QOQ
53 %
146 %
56 %
Operating margin
15 %
(18 %)
7 %
14 %
2 %
11 %
20 %
4 %
16 %
Add: total other (loss) income, net
(21,163)
(331)
-
(21,494)
442
(291)
-
151
(4,108)
(662)
-
(4,770)
(577)
(93)
-
(670)
Less: income tax (benefit) expense
(1,848)
9
-
(1,839)
(11)
36
-
25
866
42
-
908
122
6
-
128
Less: net income (loss) attributable to NCI
28
22
(838)(3)
(788)
(17)
13
(107)(3)
(111)
(17)
1
(199)(3)
(215)(3)
-
(27)(3)
(30)
Net (loss) income attributable to Baidu
(15,625)
(1,730)
796
(16,559)
3,716
(214)
135
3,637
25
(395)
224
(146)
4
(56)
31
(21)
YOY
-
(77 %)
(99 %)
QOQ
(99 %)
85 %
-
Net margin
(63 %)
(23 %)
(52 %)
16 %
(3 %)
12 %
0 %
(5 %)
(0 %)
Non-GAAP financial measures:
Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)
5,823
(1,073)
4,708
5,121
344
5,493
6,650
525
7,200
935
73
1,012
YOY
14 %
-
53 %
QOQ
30 %
53 %
31 %
Operating margin (non-GAAP)
24 %
(14 %)
15 %
22 %
5 %
19 %
26 %
7 %
22 %
Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)
5,855
(1,400)
5,090
5,449
79
5,541
5,767
187
5,889
811
25
828
YOY
(2 %)
-
16 %
QOQ
6 %
137 %
6 %
Net margin (non-GAAP)
24 %
(18 %)
16 %
24 %
1 %
19 %
23 %
3 %
18 %
Adjusted EBITDA
6,994
(990)
5,962
6,597
429
7,054
8,239
615
8,879
1,158
86
1,248
YOY
18 %
-
49 %
QOQ
25 %
43 %
26 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
28 %
(13 %)
19 %
28 %
6 %
24 %
33 %
8 %
27 %
(1) Includes share-based compensation as follows:
Cost of revenues
34
40
74
49
36
85
45
39
84
7
5
12
Selling, general and administrative
196
157
353
339
104
443
375
105
480
53
15
68
Research and development
837
84
921
1,431
62
1,493
978
61
1,039
136
9
145
Total share-based compensation
1,067
281
1,348
1,819
202
2,021
1,398
205
1,603
196
29
225
(2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments
(3) Relates to the net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests
Baidu, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions,unaudited)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
September 30, 2021 (RMB)
June 30, 2022 (RMB)
September 30, 2022 (RMB)
September 30, 2022 (US$)
Baidu excl. iQIYI
iQIYI
Baidu, Inc.
Baidu excl. iQIYI
iQIYI
Baidu, Inc.
Baidu excl. iQIYI
iQIYI
Baidu, Inc.
Baidu excl. iQIYI
iQIYI
Baidu, Inc.
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
5,436
(2,081)
3,355
7,658
48
7,706
8,543
196
8,739
1,201
28
1,229
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(15,857)
1,885
(13,972)
(3,027)
(653)
(3,680)
7,603
407
8,010
1,069
57
1,126
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
7,744
867
8,611
877
(334)
543
(5,967)
(106)
(6,073)
(839)
(15)
(854)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash
(47)
(21)
(68)
1,230
75
1,305
1,980
60
2,040
279
8
287
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents
(2,724)
650
(2,074)
6,738
(864)
5,874
12,159
557
12,716
1,710
78
1,788
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
At beginning of period
46,812
6,736
53,548
43,924
3,883
47,807
50,662
3,019
53,681
7,122
424
7,546
At end of period
44,088
7,386
51,474
50,662
3,019
53,681
62,821
3,576
66,397
8,832
502
9,334
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
5,436
(2,081)
3,355
7,658
48
7,706
8,543
196
8,739
1,201
28
1,229
Less: Capital expenditures
(2,548)
(116)
(2,664)
(2,124)
(66)
(2,190)
(2,140)
(48)
(2,188)
(301)
(7)
(308)
Free cash flow
2,888
(2,197)
691
5,534
(18)
5,516
6,403
148
6,551
900
21
921
Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.
Baidu, Inc.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures
(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
September 30, 2021 (RMB)
June 30, 2022 (RMB)
September 30, 2022 (RMB)
September 30, 2022 (US$)
Baidu Core
iQIYI
Baidu, Inc.
Baidu Core
iQIYI
Baidu, Inc.
Baidu Core
iQIYI
Baidu, Inc.
Baidu Core
iQIYI
Baidu, Inc.
Operating income (loss)
3,718
(1,368)
2,308
3,246
126
3,400
4,982
310
5,317
700
43
747
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
1,067
281
1,348
1,819
202
2,021
1,398
205
1,603
196
29
225
Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)
62
14
76
56
16
72
56
10
66
8
1
9
Add: Contingent loss(4)
976
-
976
-
-
-
214
-
214
31
-
31
Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)
5,823
(1,073)
4,708
5,121
344
5,493
6,650
525
7,200
935
73
1,012
Add: Depreciation of fixed assets
1,171
83
1,254
1,476
85
1,561
1,589
90
1,679
223
13
236
Adjusted EBITDA
6,994
(990)
5,962
6,597
429
7,054
8,239
615
8,879
1,158
86
1,248
Net (loss) income attributable to Baidu
(15,625)
(1,730)
(16,559)
3,716
(214)
3,637
25
(395)
(146)
4
(56)
(21)
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
1,086
281
1,231
1,815
202
1,916
1,394
205
1,497
196
29
210
Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)
55
14
63
50
16
59
50
10
56
7
1
8
Add: Disposal (gain) loss
-
-
-
(25)
-
(25)
(6)
-
(6)
(1)
-
(1)
Add: Impairment of long-term investments
3,187
29
3,202
222
11
228
1,042
376
1,230
146
53
173
Add: Fair value loss (gain) of long-term investments
18,970
8
18,974
(547)
2
(546)
3,149
(27)
3,135
443
(4)
442
Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)
36
3
38
403
60
455
237
16
245
34
2
35
Add: Charitable donation from Baidu(3)
90
-
90
136
-
136
-
-
-
-
-
-
Add: Contingent loss(4)
976
-
976
-
-
-
214
-
214
30
-
30
Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
(2,920)
(5)
(2,925)
(321)
2
(319)
(338)
2
(336)
(48)
-
(48)
Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)
5,855
(1,400)
5,090
5,449
79
5,541
5,767
187
5,889
811
25
828
Diluted (loss) earnings per ADS
(48.18)
9.97
(0.87)
(0.12)
Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests
0.49
0.39
0.45
0.06
Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS
62.35
5.43
17.29
2.43
Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)
14.66
15.79
16.87
2.37
(1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.
(2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee's books, accretion of their redeemable
(3) This represents non-recurring charitable donation to discrete events.
(4) This represents contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding involving former advertising agency.
