Kicking Off Just in Time for FIFA World Cup: DAZN Now Available on Foxxum CTV OS

KIEL, Germany, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxxum, leading provider of innovative CTV solutions today announced the launch of the premium live sports service DAZN in Germany, Italy, and Spain – just in time for the FIFA World Cup.

The cooperation additionally entails further territorial expansions covering DAZN's rollout plans. It will also meet the demand for the DAZN app from existing Foxxum CTV OS clients that will subsequently onboard within the next year, following the initial launch on Vestel devices.

DAZN offers both live and on-demand streaming of live football events such as the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League, plus other European top football leagues. DAZN can be accessed through an annually or monthly paid membership which provides sports fans – in addition to football – with a wide range of live sport events from the US and beyond such as the NFL (American football), NBA, NCAA College Football and College Basketball NBA (basketball), as well as the UFC (MMA), EHF Champions League (handball) and MotoGP (motorsport) among others. Subscribers can also enjoy a broad selection of different sports programs including boxing, winter sports, tennis, darts, cycling and many more.

"DAZN has been a highly demanded premium TV app by our customers as sports entertainment is and will remain one of the core types of content that is preferably consumed on CTV. Therefore, we are very proud to add DAZN to Foxxum CTV OS, kicking off a long-term partnership", says Ronny Lutzi, CEO at Foxxum GmbH.

Peter Parmenter, EVP Business Development at DAZN said: "A key priority of ours at DAZN is to partner with businesses who are able to support us on our mission to get our premium content to reach even more people. Therefore, we are delighted to embark on this partnership with Foxxum."

ABOUT DAZN

DAZN is the world's leading sports entertainment platform. The only global digital sports broadcaster, DAZN is live in over 200 countries and is a market-leader in Italy, Japan, DACH and Spain where it holds top-tier domestic football rights.

DAZN is reimagining the way people enjoy sport. With a single, frictionless platform, sports fans can watch, bet, play, share, socialise, and buy tickets, NFTs and merchandise. Live and on-demand sports content, anywhere, in any language, on any device – only on DAZN.

DAZN is a global, privately-owned company with employees in over 25 countries. For more information on DAZN, our products, people, and performance, visit www.dazngroup.com.

DAZN is leading the charge to give sports fans around the world access to sports entertainment anytime, anywhere. DAZN is available on most connected devices including smart TVs, set-top boxes, streaming sticks, smartphones, tablets, PCs and game consoles, ensuring that fans have access to ground-breaking rights catalogue and slate of incredible content. In the UK and globally, DAZN can be accessed on Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic Smart TVs and on Games Consoles including Playstation and Xbox. Subscribers also have access to DAZN on their Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Google Chromecast and Apple TV and find the app on their iPhone, iPad, android and mobile.

ABOUT FOXXUM

Foxxum is a global leader in the development, operational, and commercial marketing sector for innovative smart TV solutions. As an established pioneer in this field, Foxxum works closely with leading companies at all stages of the global consumer electronics value chain to develop smart TV solutions – from silicon vendors to device manufacturers and network operators. Worldwide partnerships with premium broadcasters and video-on-demand services, video producers and distributors allow Foxxum to provide an industry leading content portfolio, containing the most important global content brands as well as country specific local content providers. Foxxum's development and platform expertise offers viewers the best possible smart TV user experience, with innovative smart TV technology, a global entertainment content portfolio and an outstanding design. Foxxum provides its clients with highly innovative solutions, which include the possibility of jointly tapping into profitable revenue streams in a technology sector with enormous growth potential. For more information, please visit www.foxxum.com.

Press Contact:

Alexandra Rohwer

press@foxxum.com

T +49 431 260 4105 0

F +49 431 260 4105 99

www.Foxxum.com

