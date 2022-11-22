REM Council Announces Call for Nominations for 2023 REM Awards

Nominations open for leaders and innovators in retail ecommerce

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The REM Council , an independent, non-profit trade association of retail ecommerce leaders, today announced its inaugural REM Awards, which recognizes outstanding leadership, achievement, and innovation in retail ecommerce management (REM). The 2023 REM Awards are the premier international celebration of retail ecommerce management, recognizing individuals and organizations that exemplify the innovative approaches fueling this emerging space.

Retail ecommerce, or indirect ecommerce, like Amazon, Walmart or Target, represents a majority of global ecommerce sales, making it a key business priority and area of innovation for major brands. Retail Ecommerce Management (REM) transforms retail teams with a holistic approach that involves transforming processes and data to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing world. The REM Council was founded to connect and support practitioners across ecommerce, sales, finance, and marketing, to advance retail ecommerce. REM Council membership enables participants to keep up with trends and resources, define standards of excellence, and grow their careers.

The REM Council invites organizations to nominate ecommerce leaders for consideration for the REM Awards. Award recipients will be selected by a panel of industry experts utilizing a combination of leadership, business, and technology criteria per category, along with big data quantitative analysis. Winners will be announced and presented in February of 2023 at the REM Awards Gala in New York City.

The REM Awards recognize exceptional individuals in REM in the following categories: Rising Stars, Most Powerful Leaders, Most Influential, Most Innovative Retailer and Best REM Employer. A Hall of Fame award will also be awarded to an individual who has made incredible contributions to the industry.

To nominate your organization or colleagues for an REM Award, enter your submission here - https://jmfboew9b2g.typeform.com/to/NOxgNpT3?typeform-source=www.remcouncil.org . Applications must be completed by Midnight PST, December 23, 2022.

To find out more about the REM Awards, including category descriptions, judging criteria, and more, visit https://www.remcouncil.org/rem-awards .

To find out more about the REM Council, visit: https://www.remcouncil.org

About the REM Council

The REM Council is an independent, non-profit trade network of retail ecommerce leaders committed to advancing the practice of Retail Ecommerce Management (REM) through education, events, recognition, and networking. REM Council members share a mission to learn, encourage, and empower tomorrow's ecommerce growth. The community of innovative practitioners come from around the world and represent the highest-performing enterprise brands, agencies, retailers and technology partners.

View original content:

SOURCE REM Council